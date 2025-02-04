Last summer, which now feels like several lifetimes ago, Rich Paul said publicly that LeBron James would be willing to take a pay cut to help the Los Angeles Lakers sign one of the available free agents at the time. James did wind up taking a little less than the full max to help the Lakers sneak under the second apron, but it obviously wasn't what everyone hoped for, after Klay Thompson signed with the Dallas Mavericks.

At the time, the intent was to help inject a little more talent into a roster that had just been unceremoniously booted from the first round of the playoffs by Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. It didn't play out that way, but a source close to the Lakers pointed out the type of contract James signed: A one-year contract with a player option for a second year.

“He wants to win,” the source said. “And he especially wants to win with Bronny (James). What's to stop him from opting out and taking even less if he thinks it can lead to accomplishing that?”

Back then, the hypothetical was pretty hard to conceptualize, as the Lakers had essentially struck out all summer. They lost Taurean Prince and Spencer Dinwiddie and only replaced them with Bronny and Dalton Knecht and, as mentioned before, watched Thompson choose the Mavericks directly over the Lakers organization his dad once won championships for.

Now, however, with Luka Doncic on the roster for the foreseeable future, James has an even more real chance at a fifth ring now alongside his son. As weird as it must be to no longer be the center of a franchise's universe for James, if he can Doncic can mesh on the court and he can help add to the talent on this roster, the possibilities are pretty extraordinary.

James also won't have to carry such a burden creatively with the Lakers now that Doncic is on the roster. Between Doncic and Austin Reaves, who sources indicate will likely be on the roster beyond Thursday's trade deadline, James will have less responsibilities on that end than he's ever had before. James has spoken previously about finding new challenges within the sport, and finding a way to help a team win without the basketball would be a brand new one.

Free agency seems to be drying up as it pertains to superstars in the NBA, as most opt to sign max extensions and then try to force their way to preferred destinations, but for role players, there might be plenty of value.

Many of the names the Lakers have checked in on during the run-up to Thursday are free agents after the season. Myles Turner, Lonzo Ball, Bruce Brown and Clint Capela come to mind in this regard. Last summer, the Lakers kicked the tires on Brook Lopez, who will once again be available in July.

Once this season is over, if the Lakers do either make smaller moves this week, they could have as much as $40 million in expiring contracts. Gabe Vincent will be earning $11.5 million in the final year of his deal. Maxi Kleber will be making $11 million. Rui Hachimura is owed $18.3 million. Between those movable contracts and the draft capital leftover from this year, the Lakers have more than enough tool to build a champion in short order so as to convince Doncic to stick around long-term.

Shortly after making the trade, Rob Pelinka called James to talk about what comes next. Did he want to stick around? Is he ok not being the Lakers' utmost priority while Doncic is present? How committed is he to winning that second championship in L.A. and forging his name alongside other Lakers legends? Those questions and more were almost assuredly brought up, and apparently answered in theory. Now, the work begins to optimize a freshly-opened title window.