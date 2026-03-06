Injured and away from in-ring action, AEW original and Cody Rhodes' elder brother, Dustin Rhodes, recently added a surprising trophy to his collection. Known for his success as a pro-wrestler, Rhodes has almost won title belts at every promotion he has wrestled for. He has now added one more to the list.

In recent years, Dustin Rhodes' mastiff, Beast, has risen to prominence in dog shows. He now expanded his portfolio when he participated and took home the third prize in the working group open category at Crufts in the United Kingdom, which is also regarded as the world’s largest dog show. Dogs in this particular category are known for assisting and protecting their owners.

“It’s an incredible, incredible show,” Rhodes opened up to Fox News Digital. “I guess this is the world’s largest dog show, so, we decided to go big or go home. Amazing, amazing show. Beast is really good with seeing somebody who has high blood pressure or low blood pressure, and we’ll go check them out. He’s a very smart dog.”

As revealed by Rhodes himself, Beast weighs more than him at 200 pounds and requires a diet that costs over $200 per month. Speaking to Fox Digital, Rhodes revealed that he is now eyeing the best in-show record. “Twenty-nine I think for mastiffs. We have 13 right now. So, we’re gonna do our best in the next year and a half, two years, really campaign the dog and advertise the crap out of it. Hopefully, we’ll get there.”

Article Continues Below

Dustin Rhodes opens up on injury return timeline

In the same interview with Fox Digital, Dustin Rhodes opened up about his realistic injury return timeline. “I just had double knee replacements. So, they’re brand-new knees. They’re feeling pretty good. It’s a little tired today from all the walking – this [dog competition building] is such a huge venue. But probably two weeks, three weeks I’ll be back – TBS, TNT, HBO Max.”

The former TNT Champion has been out of action since Jul. 2025, when he dropped his title to Kyle Fletcher. Out of in-ring action and wrestling appearances, Rhodes is currently on the recovery road from his double-knee replacement surgery.