Arvell Reese arrived in Indianapolis as one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2026 draft class. He left as one of its certified stars. The Ohio State linebacker solidified his status with an impressive 4.47-second 40-yard dash, which he ran at 241 pounds. That combination of size and speed raised eyebrows across the scouting community. His official measurements — 6-foot-4, 241 pounds, with 32½-inch arms and 9½-inch hands — also checked virtually every box NFL teams covet in a modern pass rusher.

In a draft where defensive impact players are at a premium, Reese’s performance felt like a turning point. It wasn’t just the speed. It was the movement fluidity, the explosiveness in drills, and the confidence he displayed when speaking with teams afterward. For the Arizona Cardinals, Reese’s Combine showing may have clarified a decision that once looked complicated.

Cardinals’ disastrous 2025 season

The Cardinals’ 2025 season unraveled almost as soon as it began. After opening the year with a promising 2-0 start, the wheels came off in spectacular fashion. Arizona had a nine-game losing streak to close the season. They finished with a 3-14 record, which saw most losses in franchise history.

The defense struggled throughout the year. They ranked 29th in the league in points allowed at 28.7 per game. The Cardinals also finished dead last in the NFC West.

The offense wasn’t spared from the chaos. Quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a foot injury in Week 5 that ended his season. That left veteran Jacoby Brissett to guide an offense that struggled to generate consistent production. With the season spiraling out of control, head coach Jonathan Gannon was dismissed the day after the finale. That concluded his three-year run with a 15-36 record.

The silver lining of the disastrous campaign is Arizona’s position in the upcoming draft. With the No. 3 overall pick, the Cardinals now hold the opportunity to reshape the direction of the franchise.

Offseason priorities

The Cardinals enter the 2026 offseason with a defensive front that desperately needs reinforcements. Arizona recorded just 30 sacks last season. They ranked 29th in pressure rate, while also finishing among the league’s worst units against the run.

Josh Sweat has proven to be a valuable addition as an edge defender. However, he lacks a consistent running mate capable of collapsing the pocket from the opposite side. Meanwhile, the free agency of longtime defensive stalwart Calais Campbell might leave a leadership and production void along the front seven. In short, Arizona’s pass rush has been one of the league’s weakest units. Fixing it must be a top priority.

Reese’s dominant season

Reese’s meteoric rise toward the top of the draft board began long before he stepped onto the Combine stage. During the 2025 season at Ohio State, Reese anchored a defense that allowed just 9.3 points per game. That was the best mark in college football.

Across 14 games, he compiled 69 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks. His relentless energy and disruptive presence helped establish Ohio State as one of the most dominant defenses in the country.

Reese earned Consensus All-American honors and was named the Big Ten Linebacker of the Year. One of the defining moments of his season came in a victory over Penn State. That's where he recorded 12 tackles and repeatedly disrupted plays behind the line of scrimmage.

Why Reese fits perfectly

What makes Reese particularly compelling for the Cardinals is the versatility he brings to the table. Reese can function both as an off-ball linebacker and as an edge defender. He provides the kind of flexibility that defensive coordinators covet. At the Combine, Reese openly stated that he views himself primarily as an outside linebacker and pass rusher. He emphasized that he hasn’t even scratched the surface of his pass-rushing potential.

The Cardinals need a player who can affect games immediately while also offering long-term upside. Reese checks both boxes. His speed allows him to chase down plays from the backside. Meanwhile, his length and explosiveness make him a nightmare for offensive tackles when rushing the passer.

The comparison to Micah Parsons inevitably surfaces when evaluating Reese’s skill set. Yes, that is a lofty benchmark. That said, Reese possesses the physical tools to develop into a similarly disruptive force.

The debate about No. 3

Of course, selecting Reese at No. 3 overall is not without debate. Arizona’s quarterback situation remains uncertain following Murray’s release. Some argue the Cardinals should prioritize offensive help in the draft. Others point to prospects such as pass rusher David Bailey or offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa as potential alternatives.

However, the argument for Reese ultimately comes down to ceiling. The Cardinals’ defense was historically porous in 2025. Fixing that unit requires more than incremental improvement. It requires who can transform the front seven and forcing opposing offenses to adjust.

Reese’s athleticism, versatility, and explosiveness make him exactly that kind of player.

The verdict

Rebuilds rarely hinge on a single draft pick. Occasionally, though, a prospect emerges who feels tailor-made for a franchise’s needs. For the Arizona Cardinals, Arvell Reese may be that player.

His Combine performance confirmed elite athletic traits. His college production proved he can dominate against top competition. Reese's versatility offers the type of defensive chess piece modern coordinators crave.

If Arizona is serious about rebuilding its defense from the ground up, Reese represents the kind of foundational talent worth building around. With the third overall pick, the Cardinals may have the perfect opportunity to do exactly that.