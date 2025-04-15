The Marathon Release Date has been confirmed, with new gameplay trailers and story details which give us more info on the Reboot of Bungie's classic shooter. This multiplayer extraction shooter sends players to the world of Tau Ceti IV, where you control a powerful character known as a Runner. But when exactly can you dive into the world of Marathon? Let's find out!

Marathon Release Date – September 23rd, 2025

The Marathon Release Date is Tuesday, September 23rd, 2025. The game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Marathon Gameplay

Marathon is a first-person multiplayer game, more specifically, a team-based extraction shooter. In the game you are a “Runner”, a human with an advanced bio-synthetic body. The overall goal of each match is to retrieve loot and extract before you are killed. You can play with up to two other team members, or by yourself for an increased challenge.

The game features PvPvE combat, meaning you'll either face other players, AI enemies, or all at once. Before a match, you can customize your character's build and weapons. Furthermore, items you gain after extraction can be used in further matches. But if you die, you lose everything. Therefore, it's important to work carefully with your teammates to ensure extraction and attain great items.

Conversely, defeating other Runners puts their loot up for grabs as well. Just keep in mind that other Runners will be on the lookout as well, so there's always a firefight for great items. When you're ready to exfil, you need to activate an Exfil Beacon to escape. Survive until Extraction is ready to keep all your loot safe.

The Superior Strongbox holds your items. You can retrieve these items to give you an edge over others during the match. Furthermore, each Runner can use unique abilities to help them out throughout the battle. There'll be other things to watch out for too, like changing weather and dynamic events to keep you on your toes.

Fortunately, you do not die right away if your health drops to zero. Your teammates can either help each other get up, or even revive each other after they've fallen. But the key is to keeping at least one member alive to ensure you still have a shot.

Each run is timed, so you'll need to move as efficiently as you do cautiously. The more you play, and the better you Run, you'll earn more upgrades and up your reputation. Regardless, you need to survive if you want to do either.

Marathon Story

Marathon does not offer a single-player campaign. However, it does offer a story, told through seasonal events and more.

Overall, the story of Marathon takes place on the Planet of Tau Ceti IV, a lost colony where most people have disappeared. The remaining survivors formed factions, hiring Runners to go on scavenger runs and loot for supplies. This creates a huge power struggle among the factions who want to take control.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the Marathon Release Date, Gameplay, Story, and Trailer. We look forward to checking it out when it launches this September. In the meantime, learn how to sign up for the Closed Alpha Playtest. Expect a Beta Test to further down the line.

