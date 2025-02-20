Tracy Morgan found himself in an unexpected yet hilarious exchange with Jeanie Buss, leaving everyone in stitches. During the recent “Saturday Night Live” 50th anniversary celebration, comedian Jay Mohr shared a moment where Morgan appeared to mistake his wife, the Lakers owner, for a Laker Girl, TMZ reports. Mohr recounted the story in an upcoming episode of his podcast, “Mohr Stories.”

Mohr, eager to get a photo of his longtime friend and wife together, introduced them, prompting Buss to invite Morgan to a Lakers game. That’s when the comedian threw out a classic Tracy Morgan response.

“He goes, ‘Are you a dancer?! Because I don’t f*** with the Lakers,’” Mohr recalled, igniting laughter from everyone around.

While Morgan may have been joking, he’s well-known for his allegiance to the New York Knicks, regularly attending games at Madison Square Garden. Whether it was genuine confusion or a perfectly delivered punchline, the moment created an instant comedy classic, much to the amusement of Mohr and the crowd.

Jeanie Buss and Jay Mohr’s Unique Living Arrangement

Outside of amusing celebrity encounters, Buss recently opened up about her unconventional living setup with Mohr. During an appearance on “In Depth” with Graham Bensinger, she explained their unique approach to cohabitation.

Buss shared that she and Mohr reside in the same building but maintain separate units, allowing them to enjoy personal space while still being under the same roof. “Right now, we live in a building that has three units. I live on the top floor, and Jay lives on the first floor, with another couple in between us,” Buss said.

She emphasized that this setup works perfectly for them, as it allows each to maintain their schedules while still being close. “I can take the elevator down in my slippers and hang out a little bit, then go back up. I would recommend it to any couple that feels the same way.”

Buss took control of the Lakers organization in 2013 following the passing of her father, Jerry Buss. She and Mohr began dating in 2017 and tied the knot in 2023. While their relationship setup may be unconventional, Buss believes it’s the perfect fit for their lifestyle.