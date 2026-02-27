With Cooper Flagg making a lot of headway quickly, it was not too surprising that the Dallas Mavericks decided to part ways with Anthony Davis, as the team felt that it could build around the rookie forward instead.

Davis only played 29 games in his brief and injury-plagued stint with the Mavericks. He was traded to the Washington Wizards in a three-team deal that also involved the Charlotte Hornets. In return, Dallas received Khris Middleton, Marvin Bagley III, AJ Johnson, and a slew of draft picks.

In joining the Mavericks, Middleton was reunited with coach Jason Kidd. Kidd handled Middleton when he called the shots for the Milwaukee Bucks from 2014 to 2018, developing a strong bond.

When asked about coaching Middleton again, Kidd had a hilarious response, as shown in the video posted by The Smoking Cuban's Noah Weber.

“Terrible,” joked Kidd.

He, however, turned serious and discussed the 34-year-old Middleton's value to the team.

Article Continues Below

“Playing through him, he’s a vet. I’ve been with him early in his journey. He’s a champion, he’s a pro, comes to work, does his job, and understands that he can help us with voice, not just his play,” added Kidd, who went 139-152 with the Bucks.

“I’ve been talking to him a lot about how he can help Coop. He feels like he can’t help Coop. Coop’s already passed him. He has a good sense of humor (about it). But just looking at his knowledge and understanding of the game, it’s been great working with Khris.”

Jason Kidd on working with Khris Middleton again: “Terrible. Playing through him, he’s a vet. I’ve been with him early in his journey…He’s a champion, he’s a pro…I’ve been talking to him a lot about he can help Coop. He feels like he can’t help Coop, Coop’s already passed… pic.twitter.com/iizozXoYmj — Noah Weber (@noahweber00) February 27, 2026

Middleton is still adjusting to his role, although he dropped 25 points in their win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, helping the Mavericks end their 10-game losing streak.

His familiarity with Kidd should serve him as well as the season comes along.