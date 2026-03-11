The Memphis Grizzlies have been in full-on tank mode in recent weeks as the 2025-26 NBA season reaches its home stretch. Those efforts continued on Tuesday night against the Philadelphia 76ers, with the team leading for most of the game on the road before shamelessly pulling their starters early in the fourth quarter and losing the game.

The Grizzlies shook things up at last month's NBA trade deadline by trading Jaren Jackson Jr. to the Utah Jazz, with many speculating that a Ja Morant trade might be soon to follow. While Memphis wasn't able to get anything done on that front, many still believe that the Grizzlies have shifted their focus to the post-Morant era, which continued with the latest mock draft from ESPN's Jeremy Woo, who projected them to select point guard Mikel Brown Jr. out of Louisville.

“Although he's shooting just 41% from the field this season, scouts feel comfortable with his history and that his dynamic perimeter shot-creation (34% from 3) remains a strong attribute,” noted Woo on ESPN.com. “…Brown still projects somewhere inside the top 10, with evaluators remaining bullish on his upside as a tall (6-5) backcourt playmaker.”

Article Continues Below

Woo also opined that “The Grizzlies should be in best-available mode, with Ja Morant's long-term future uncertain.”

The Grizzlies are expected by some to embrace a full-on rebuild this offseason, which has already begun with the trades of Jackson Jr. this year and Desmond Bane last offseason. A lot of Memphis' future prospects could come down to how lucky they are when the NBA draft lottery is decided by ping pong balls in two months.