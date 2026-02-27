The Memphis Grizzlies agreed to a contract buyout with veteran wing Kyle Anderson, leaving them with an open roster spot once the transaction goes through. In advance of the buyout clearing, the Grizzlies opted to bring in a veteran of their own with the agreed-upon signing of Taj Gibson for their open roster spot, as per Shams Charania of ESPN.

The pending singing of Taj Gibson will leave the Grizzlies with 15 standard roster spots and three two-way contract spots. In order to get up to the league-required 14 roster spots prior to the Gibson addition, the Grizzlies signed former Portland Trail Blazers wing Rayan Rupert to a 10-day contract.

Gibson will make his Grizzlies debut as one of the oldest players in the NBA at age 40. This will be his 17th season in the league after spending last year with the Charlotte Hornets.

Article Continues Below

The No. 26 overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, Gibson appeared in 37 games for the Hornets last year, including 11 starts, at a little over 11 minutes per game. He averaged 2.9 points and 3.2 rebounds with splits of 49.5 percent shooting from the field, 50 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 60 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Gibson began his career with the Chicago Bulls, where he played for seven and half seasons before being traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder at the 2017 deadline. He has also played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks, Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons.

Gibson will bring a veteran presence to a young Grizzlies team. At this point in his career, his leadership and off the court presence is more valuable than what he brings to the court.