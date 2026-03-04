With EVP Zack Kleiman's Memphis Grizzlies expected to usher in a new era by trading Ja Morant this offseason, the franchise’s direction has never been more in doubt. Jaren Jackson Jr. has a new home, and Zach Edey's recurring surgeries already created cracks in the new frontcourt foundation. At least the Desmond Bane deal appears to have been shrewd business by the front office, which has been great at finding value through the NBA Draft.

Both first-round picks will likely be spent on a long wing or some Edey insurance. The Grizzlies have been depleted in the big department, so it's no surprise the rebounding stats correlate with the season's record. As for that low-risk, high-reward 32nd pick? Well, the Grizzlies do not necessarily need a direct Morant replica, but they do need a player who can generate offense and create pressure on defenses.

Even if Morant remains in Memphis, the Grizzlies are in an ideal spot to add a scoring guard who can compete for minutes behind Ty Jerome and Cam Spencer while freeing Jaylen Wells to operate off the ball. Kleiman should not feel any pressure to trade back into the first round either.

Top 20 NBA Draft options Brayden Burries (Arizona), Christian Anderson (Texas Tech), Labaron Philon Jr. (Arkansas), Cameron Carr (Baylor), and Bennett Stirtz (Iowa) lack the elite athleticism and something-out-of-nothing creativity of Morant. That's why they are not projected to be in the lottery, but it's unlikely any fall out of the first round. Five flawed second-round options are better comparisons and could provide better value given the salary cap situation.

Jaron Pierre adds true pop

Pierre is the most NBA-ready option of this group and the most likely to contribute immediately, even if the 23-year-old's ceiling is more modest than the others. The 6-foot-5 ball-handling wing averaged 21.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists while shooting 38.2% from 3-point range at Jacksonville State, earning Conference USA Player of the Year honors before hitting the portal. He attacks the rim with vertical pop, is capable of thunderous dunks from the free-throw line area, and creates his own shot off the dribble or catch.

Secondary playmaking flashes show up in 1.9 assists per game as SMU's top transfer, and Pierre rebounds (5.1) very well for a guard at the power conference level. Those assist numbers could be higher in a table setting role, which is likely what Pierre will have to prove during any Summer League action. That's not the job during March Madness, though.

The definition of a polished, ready-now bucket-getter, Pierre has consistently filled the stat sheet for the Mustangs (17.6 points, 37.3% 3PA). His defensive attention to detail needs some work as well, but the Grizzlies lack a point of attack stopper not named Jaylen Wells. For a Grizzlies team that needs cheap, dependable contributors in a post-Morant transition, there are worse gambles than a microwave scorer with huge defensive upside.

Tyler Tanner is turning heads

Tanner is the analytics darling of the 2026 class, a 6-foot, 175-pound point guard who statistically has no business being this good. He is averaging 18.9 points, 5.3 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.9 steals/blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field and 36.8% beyond the arc. Vandy's engine has scouts reconsidering whether they've found an outlier.

The Ringer’s draft board highlights his ability to get downhill and finish through contact, though the sophomore's jumper remains a work in progress. For a Grizzlies team that would be rebuilding its offensive hierarchy, the Tennessee native represents a high-floor project who could develop into a reliable backup with starter equity if the shot comes around.

A supersized attacker trapped in an undersized frame, Tanner defies every historical precedent. He's converting over 60% of his half-court rim attempts and is on pace for nearly 30 dunks this season, a number that hasn't been touched by any 6-footer since 2008. The concern is obvious, but his elite burst, change of pace, and defensive anticipation give him a Fred VanVleet-like trajectory.

Meleek Thomas moving needles

Thomas is the youngest name on this list at 19, and the most tantalizing. At 6-foot-5, he profiles as a creative hub who can initiate offense and play off the ball, giving the Grizzlies flexibility alongside whoever they draft in the first round. The freshman's feel for the game under Coach Cal has been obvious, yet the flaws are just as glaring. Thomas entered the season as a potential one-and-done lottery lock, but inconsistent shooting and struggles against elite competition have cooled his stock.

Forget the concerns if Thomas sticks with the NBA Draft plan. Get the five-star All-American in the locker room and worry about the rest later. The Arkansas star shows impressive comfort working in pick-and-roll situations and manipulating defenses with pace changes. His ability to score from multiple levels makes him a difficult cover, and his size allows him to see over defenders while creating passing angles.

If the Grizzlies want a high-upside swing who could develop into a sixth-man spark or more, Thomas fits the bill. Averaging 15.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 40.3% from 3-point range through 29 games is enough of a sample size. He has also posted 1.6 steals per game, offering a two-way dimension that scouts value in a backcourt prospect.

Thomas shows creative hub flashes off the dribble, attacking advantages, and generating looks for himself and teammates with a high motor on both ends. Early-season buzz placed him in the lottery conversation on some boards, and his feel for rhythm and flow keeps his impact steady even on off nights. Someone will snag this low-risk investment with a Top 40 selection.

Branden Smith sneaking in

Braden Smith has been one of the most prolific pick-and-roll initiators in college basketball, and he very rarely misses the right play when creating offense. Averaging 15.5 points, 8.7 assists, and 4.1 rebounds over the last 65 games screams proven, consistent, reliability. His 44% assist rate over his last 50 games demonstrates a rare ability to create for others that should translate to the NBA level.

Beyond his offensive skill set, Smith's basketball IQ, competitiveness, and defensive awareness align with the culture the Grizzlies have cultivated. Despite being undersized at 6-foot, Smith compensates with a 6-foot-5 wingspan, active hands that generate steals, and a high motor that allows him to compete on that end of the floor.

Tahaad Pettiford under pressure

Size limitations and decision-making inconsistencies have pushed him toward the second round on many boards. Auburn's main table-setter can force contested shots when over-dribbling and struggles finishing over length in half-court settings. Refining playmaking and efficiency will determine whether he becomes a dynamic spark-plug guard. For the Grizzlies, Pettiford’s burst and scoring mentality mirror traits that made Morant special, offering high-upside depth that could develop into a lead creator in the right system.

The Grizzlies are entering a new chapter, and while trading Ja Morant creates an unavoidable void, it also creates opportunity. None of these five guards will replace Morant's highlight-reel brilliance overnight. However, in a relatively draft class, Memphis can afford to swing on creation upside, athletic pop, and positional size. With two first-round picks already earmarked for the frontcourt, using the 32nd pick on a point guard project with first-round talent and second-round flaws is exactly how the new era should begin.