The Portland Trail Blazers face the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night, and Deni Avdija once again sits at the center of the injury report. He is listed as questionable with low back injury management, placing Portland’s versatile forward in focus as the team looks to end a two-game losing streak and maintain its position in the Western Conference play-in race.

The Blazers enter the matchup at 29–33, No. 10 in the West. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies sit at 23–37, No. 11 in the conference and are hoping to bounce back after a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. With both teams pushing for momentum late in the season, Avdija’s availability carries added importance.

Avdija has emerged as one of Portland’s most important contributors this season. Through 48 games, he is averaging 24.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 6.6 assists while shooting 46.3 percent from the field. He is also converting 34.1 percent from three-point range and 80.0 percent from the free-throw line. In addition, the forward contributes 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game, impacting both ends of the floor.

When Avdija is on the floor, the Blazers operate with more balance and playmaking. His ability to facilitate offense while attacking the rim adds another dimension to Portland’s attack and helps stabilize the lineup during key stretches.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

Deni Avdija injury status vs. Grizzlies

Article Continues Below

The Blazers’ injury report includes several other names. Jayson Kent and Caleb Love are out on two-way deals, while Shaedon Sharpe remains sidelined with a left fibula stress reaction. The injury report also lists Damian Lillard out due to left Achilles tendon injury management. Hansen Yang is out on a two-way assignment as well.

For Memphis, the Grizzlies injury report has not yet been submitted.

Still, Avdija’s status remains the most significant storyline for Portland heading into the matchup. The Blazers will try to halt their recent slide and protect their place in the Western Conference play-in picture. Memphis, meanwhile, hopes to regroup after its recent defeat.

So when it comes to the question of whether Deni Avdija is playing tonight vs. the Grizzlies, the answer remains uncertain. His final status will depend on pregame evaluations as Portland weighs caution with its push for another win.