In recent weeks, Ja Morant has looked the most likely to be the next high-profile trade in the NBA, with a host of teams across conferences being linked to the 26-year-old superstar. However, Tim Bontemps may have ruled out two of the most prominent teams being linked to the two-time All-Star, who only recently claimed he wants to stay with Memphis.

The ESPN insider referenced Luka Doncic’s stunning trade to the Los Angeles Lakers, but ruled out both the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat.

“As I have said in the past, in the wake of the Luka Doncic trade, I’ve stopped saying never about things but I feel confident that Ja Morant will not be a Heat and will not be a Buck. That’s what I would say,” he said.

Bontemps straight up ruled out the possibility, despite the Heat especially being linked to the player. According to Bontemps, while the modern NBA has shown that almost no move is truly impossible, he remains confident that Morant will not be traded to Miami or Milwaukee.

The Heat are routinely mentioned whenever an elite player becomes available, largely due to their aggressive front office and history of landing stars, but Bontemps dismissed that connection in this case. He echoed the same sentiment about the Bucks, despite their ongoing efforts to maximize Giannis Antetokounmpo’s championship window by surrounding him with high-end talent.

The speculation gained traction last week when reports suggested the Memphis Grizzlies were open to listening to offers for Morant, especially given his recent injury history and Memphis’ struggles. Injuries have limited the 26-year-old guard to just 18 appearances in the team’s first 39 games.

From a practical standpoint, a midseason trade would be difficult regardless. Morant is in the third year of a five-year, $197.2 million contract and is earning roughly $39.4 million this season, significantly narrowing the list of teams capable of matching salary.