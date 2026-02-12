Recently, it was announced that new Utah Jazz trade acquisition Jaren Jackson Jr. would undergo season-ending surgery on his knee. The news comes just a week after Jackson Jr. was traded from the Memphis Grizzlies in return for a package that mostly centered around draft compensation.

Now, Jackson Jr.'s former Grizzlies teammate, point guard Ja Morant, has reacted to the news with a simple message on social media, quote tweeting the report from NBA insider Chris Haynes on X, formerly Twitter.

Morant and Jackson Jr. had built a strong connection during their time as teammates with the Grizzlies organization, which at one point looked to be on the cusp of something special in the Western Conference.

However, things ultimately ended up falling apart in Memphis over the last few years, as the team missed the playoffs altogether after an injury-riddled 2023-24 season, and then were swept in the first round by the Oklahoma City Thunder last year.

The losing spell made a trade deadline fire sale in Memphis more or less inevitable this year, and plenty of fans and pundits alike thought that a deal involving Morant might also be on the horizon, especially after he was suspended earlier this year for publicly putting the coaching staff on blast.

However, Morant has since reiterated his commitment to the Grizzlies organization, although it's unclear at this point if that is what stopped the team from trading him at the deadline, or if they simply weren't able to find an offer from another team high enough for their liking.

In any case, the Grizzlies have now moved on from several staples of their likeable 2022-23 team, including Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane, and Dillon Brooks.

Memphis will now have some time off for the All-Star break before they next hit the floor next Friday, coincidentally against the Jazz.