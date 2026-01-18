The Memphis Grizzlies were able to get Ja Morant back from injury for their game against the Orlando Magic, and it was obvious how much of a difference it made when he was on the court. The past few weeks have been nothing but trade rumors surrounding Morant, but he has stayed professional through it all. After their win against the Magic, he was asked about his future with the team.

It's safe to say that he doesn't want to get traded.

“If anybody here knows me, I’m a very loyal guy,” Morant said.

Morant even has a tattoo of the Grizzlies' logo on his back, and he said that “should tell you exactly where I want to be.”

The Grizzlies let it be known over a week ago that they were open to listening to offers for Morant, but it doesn't seem like they were looking to move off of him immediately. It's obvious that they'd want the best deal for him, and if that's not before the deadline, they could wait until the offseason.

At the same time, they could decide not to trade him at all.

Over the past few seasons, Morant has dealt with injuries and off-court issues that have led him to be suspended, and the Grizzlies may think it's time for a fresh start. The Grizzlies could also be trying to get off of Morant's contract, as he's set to make over $40 million a year over the next two seasons.

There are teams that should be interested in trading for Morant, but his market doesn't seem to be as big as expected. It's been about three teams that have continued to come up, one of which has included the Miami Heat. Unfortunately, the Heat reportedly doesn't have interest in trading for him at the moment, but that could change at any time.