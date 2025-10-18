The Memphis Grizzlies have had unfortunate injury luck over the past couple of seasons, and it appears as if that brutal streak has carried over into the start of the 2025-26 NBA season. The Grizzlies are already without starting point guard Ja Morant due to an ankle injury, and on Saturday the team announced that backup point guard Scotty Pippen Jr. would undergo a procedure for a toe injury and will be sidelined indefinitely.

To make matters worse, the Grizzlies are also without two other key rotation players in Zach Edey and Brandon Clarke. Edey underwent ankle surgery in the offseason and is going to be out to start the year. Clarke has been out for all of training camp as he recovers from a knee injury.

The Grizzlies’ injury woes have generated plenty of attention, and over the weekend NBA fans and media alike took to social media to express their bewilderment over the team’s unfortunate injury luck.

BREAKING : Scotty Pippen Jr. will undergo a procedure for a left big toe injury and will be re-evaluated in 12 weeks. (via @ShamsCharania) The Grizzlies somehow still can’t catch a break with injuries… pic.twitter.com/gQNpyztZui — Grizz Lead (@Grizz_Lead) October 18, 2025

This is truly crazy stuff. Surely there has been no other team with more missed games due to injury than the Memphis Grizzlies in the last 6 years https://t.co/ZkfytoeqQC — Growl Towel Central (@GTC901) October 18, 2025

Some fans suggested using superstitious methods to try and cleanse the Grizzlies from their brutal injury woes.

have we considered putting the grizzlies in rice — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) October 18, 2025

Others began to question the Grizzlies’ medical staff.

Someone has to be fired at this point man😭 — The_Bayman (@BaymanThe) October 18, 2025

Investigate the medical team for terrorism — Jeff Le🅱️🅱️y’s 🅱️urner™️ (@Lebby_Burner) October 18, 2025

The worst medical staff in the league. Keep on with the game a minute management. Works so well. — David Joyner (@ddljoyner) October 18, 2025

And then others were just straight up in disbelief that the injury bug is happening all over again.

Does it ever end with this franchise? — Chinkodc🏆 (@chinkodc0) October 18, 2025

Snake bit ass franchise this is cruel and unusual. — Shelby Hall (@ShebbyHall) October 18, 2025

Whatever the issue is, the injuries have certainly prevented a talented Grizzlies team to realize their true potential in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies underwent a semi-retool in the offseason by trading Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. They also added frontcourt depth with veteran big man Jock Landale.

This past season, the Grizzlies lost to the Golden State Warriors in the opening round of the play-in, and then defeated the Dallas Mavericks to earn the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. They were eliminated by the Oklahoma City Thunder in a four-game sweep, and Morant suffered a hip injury in Game 3 which prevented him from playing in Game 4.