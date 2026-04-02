The Boston Celtics ended the first quarter of Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat with 53 points scored. It was an incredible number of points that will put this year's Boston team in the history books.

After ending the first quarter up 53-33 over the Heat, the Celtics officially recorded the second-most points in a first quarter in NBA history, according to Dan Kelley Sports. Boston came up shy just two points of the record that was set by the Golden State Warriors about three years ago.

“53 points is the second-highest number of points in the 1st quarter in NBA history,” said Kelley. “The Boston Celtics fell just 2 points of the 55-point record set by the Golden State Warriors in 2023.”

While it isn't a league record, it is a franchise record for the Celtics. The 53 points scored against Miami in the first quarter are the most scored in a single quarter in franchise history, per Justin Leger of NBC Sports Boston. The Celtics scored 50 points in a single quarter against the Denver Nuggets in 1982.

Additionally, the Heat find themselves on the bad side of NBA history. After scoring 33 points in the first quarter, Miami became just the third team ever to score at least 33 points in a single quarter and still be down by 20 or more points, according to Insider Justin Russo.

“Miami Heat scored 33 points in the first quarter tonight but lost the frame by 20 as the Boston Celtics scored 53,” said Russo. “It is only the third time in NBA history a team has scored at least 33 points in a quarter and lost it by at least 20 — Nov. 7, 2025 & April 9, 2022.”

The Celtics are certainly on a tear right now with the playoffs right around the corner. Boston has already clinched a postseason berth and is fighting for a top-three seeding in the Eastern Conference.