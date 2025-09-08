Recently, award-winning actor and Happy Gilmore 2 star Adam Sandler visited the NBA's Miami Heat, linking up with young stars Kel'el Ware and Jaime Jacquez Jr.

The Heat posted two pictures of Sandler walking around their practice facility with Ware and Jacquez. “Mixtape from this pickup game dropping soon…” their caption read.

Mixtape from this pickup game dropping soon… pic.twitter.com/Cy7xoTA1cr — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) September 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

In the first, they are all looking to their left at something, and Ware is holding a basketball. In the second, Sandler is telling something to Ware as Jacquez listens intently.

It looks like the three of them had fun. Hopefully, Sandler was able to impart some useful wisdom on the young Heat stars. Ware and Jacquez are heading into their second and third seasons in the NBA with the Heat, respectively.

Ware was previously the Heat's 15th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Jacquez, meanwhile, was the team's 18th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Who is Adam Sandler?

Sandler is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. He first gained fame for his role on Saturday Night Live (SNL). He was a cast member of the show from 1990-95.

A few years after starting his SNL career, Sandler had his breakthrough on the big screen. He had roles in comedies Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, The Waterboy, The Wedding Singer, and Big Daddy throughout the rest of the decade.

His career continued to rise in the early 2000s. He starred in Mr. Deeds, Anger Management, 50 First Dates, The Longest Yard, and Click. In the 2010s, he led the Grown Ups and Hotel Transylvania franchises.

In recent years, Sandler has become a fixture in Netflix projects, almost exclusively starring in them. Some of his Netflix movies include The Ridiculous 6, The Do-Over, Hubie Halloween, and the Murder Mystery series.

While he is known for his comedic roles, some of his dramatic roles have received praise from critics. Sandler has starred in Punch-Drunk Love, Uncut Gems, and Hustle.

In 2025, Netflix released the long-awaited sequel to Happy Gilmore. Sandler returned as a producer, co-writer, and star of the project. Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, and Ben Stiller reprised their roles from the original movie. Benny Safdie and Bad Bunny (credited as Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) headline the newcomers to the franchise.