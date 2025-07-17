It's no secret that Adam Sandler loves Taylor Swift, and he also had high praise for his Happy Gilmore 2 co-star Travis Kelce while promoting his latest movie.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Sandler had nothing but nice things to say about the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and his girlfriend. Sandler revealed his daughters have met Swift, and he called her “incredible” for those interactions.

“Taylor is so d**n nice to my family,” Sandler praised. “My kids [have] met Taylor [Swift] a bunch of times over the years, and she's ridiculously nice to them and warm.”

Adam Sandler has nothing but love for Travis Kelce and his better half, Taylor Swift.❤️⛳ ‘Happy Gilmore 2' premieres July 25 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/Kt6UeCv0BB — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

He did not leave Kelce out of the gushing session, claiming the 10-time Pro Bowler reminded him of his high school buddies. Could Happy Gilmore 2 lead to more acting gigs for Kelce? Sandler called him a “stud” and said that he is “a great actor and a great human.”

“Travis is such a gentle, nice guy, and funny as hell,” Sandler praised. When I was with Travis, it reminded me of my buddies in high school, and just being able to laugh and say the things you want to say. He certainly is a stud.”

Adam Sandler and Travis Kelce's roles in Happy Gilmore 2

Of course, Sandler returns as the title character in Happy Gilmore 2. Kelce is one of the many celebrities set to make a cameo. While his role has not been discussed heavily, he appeared in a trailer, and it looked like he worked as a server.

Other celebrities in the movie include Eminem, Post Malone, and Eric André. WWE Superstars Nikki Bella (aka Nikki Garcia) and Becky Lynch will also appear in it. AEW's MAX (aka Maxwell Jacob Friedman) will also star in the movie.

Happy Gilmore 2 picks up nearly three decades after the events of the first movie. Happy returns to golf, coming out of retirement, to play to help pay for his daughter's ballet school.

Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald also return to reprise their respective roles from Happy Gilmore. Tim Herlihy also returned to pen the script with Sandler. Kyle Newacheck took over the director's chair for the long-awaited sequel.