With the Miami Heat facing the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, Game 1 was won by the latter 121-100 as they showed why they are the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. As the Heat look to steal one in Cleveland, there isn't much disappointment in the locker room, especially from someone like Andrew Wiggins.

Wiggins would finish the game with 14 points on five of 11 shooting from the field to go along with six rebounds, two assists, and a steal. He would say after the loss on Sunday night that there is a “beautiful” aspect about the postseason, which is that “every game is different,” according to video from the team's YouTube channel.

“The beautiful thing about playoffs is every game is different,” Wiggins said. “Every game is its own game. So, next game will be a big one.”

The Cavaliers were in rhythm from the get-go and played the game to the pace of their liking as they shot 51.1 percent from the field and 41.9 percent from deep as Donovan Mitchell led with 30 points while Darius Garland had 28. They would also get contributions from Ty Jerome, who exploded with 28 off the bench as Davion Mitchell spoke about the lack of a “drop-off” their opponents have.

“That’s what makes that team really good and the [No. 1 offense],” Mitchell said as he scored 18 points, recorded nine assists, and collected four rebounds. “That makes them good because when one of them goes out, you got Ty Jerome coming in. There is no drop-off.”

Heat was overwhelmed by the Cavs in Game 1

Besides Jerome erupting against the Heat, the Cavs showed how well-oiled a machine they are, but Miami was still keeping itself in the contest throughout the duration. The team's shot chart is head-scratching as the Heat only had five shots at the rim the entire game, but never found total footing on offense with Cleveland playing at a commanding tempo.

“You get to the playoffs, there are going to be dynamic offensive teams,” Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra said. “And they have guys that drive and break you down off the dribble, and they can also just shoot pull-up threes, and they’re very good spot-up shooters, as well. So that’s the task, and it’s up to us to figure out how to beat that.”

Heat star Tyler Herro would finish with 21 points on seven of 18 shooting from the field as Cleveland made it tough for the 25-year-old to get any open looks and budge in any way for him to find an advantage. Besides talking about his game, he said Miami “lacked a lot of communication.”

“They’re a historically good offense,” Herro said. “Obviously, they’re No. 1 in the East for a reason. I think we lacked a lot of communication, just mental errors that we can cover up, I think, obviously, the two days in between will give us time to watch film, have a practice, and then clean up the things we need to clean up.”

“I just got to continue to be aggressive in finding my shots,” Herro continued. “Obviously, they’re denying me and picking me up full court and just trying to make things tough.”

At any rate, Miami looks to tie the series at one win apiece with Game 2 on Wednesday night.