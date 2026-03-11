When the Miami Heat lost to the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 26, Bam Adebayo expressed his frustrations over routinely competing in the NBA Play-In Tournament. Since that difficult admission, he has been doing everything in his power to lift the squad into the actual playoffs. The three-time All-Star is leveling up in March, and Miami is following suit. Adebayo is ascending to historic heights on Tuesday night, temporarily forcing fans to revisit one of NBA's most cherished records.

The 28-year-old big man scored 31 points in the first quarter against the Washington Wizards, shooting 10-of-16 from the field and draining five 3-pointers. He was on pace to surpass Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point showing, per Zachary Weinberger of ClutchPoints, an immortalized feat that has stood as the benchmark for more than 60 years. Adebayo did slow down in the fourth quarter, but he still went into halftime with an outstanding 43 points. Miami led 76-62 at the break.

A career night has the Heat in position to grab their sixth straight win. When the team and fan base needs him most, Adebayo is carrying himself like a true captain. People are gushing over Tuesday's monster effort.

“KING OF THE 305!!” @julialipsett proclaimed on X. “He about to get drug tested if he continues,” @Yo_Dee93 commented. “