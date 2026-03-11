Amid a flurry of moves during NFL free agency's legal tampering period, it looks as if the Las Vegas Raiders have made a few smart additions. New head coach Klint Kubiak and second-year general manager John Spytek will work alongside minority owner Tom Brady to rebuild the Raiders in their image. So far, the moves that Las Vegas has made speak to a desire to improve the starting lineup across the board. The biggest move that the leadership trio has made so far? Signing former Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum to a three-year contract.

Linderbaum's $81 million deal speaks to just how valuable he'll be to Kubiak and the Raiders offense. As the current owners of the 2026 NFL Draft's top pick, Las Vegas is basically locked into selecting Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza. The Heisman Trophy winner looks to be an excellent fit for Kubiak's attack. Now, with Linderbaum locked in at center, Mendoza's adjustment to the NFL could happen at an even faster pace than previously considered.

Kubiak coordinated the Seattle Seahawks' Super Bowl-winning offense. While he's made his way across the NFL over the last few years, the ex-Seahawks coordinator has shown he's a capable play caller. Can Kubiak's success continue while teaching Mendoza the NFL ropes? With Linderbaum now on board, Mendoza may be able to pilot the Raiders' offense to the moon as soon as this fall.

Raiders offense could take off in 2026 with new additions

With Kubiak installed as head coach and play caller, Linderbaum is the first big acquisition the Raiders have made into their coaching scheme. It's almost a guarantee that Mendoza will be the pick at number one, giving Kubiak his quarterback. Wide receiver Jalen Nailor was also brought on board, getting experience in a similar attack to Kubiak's with the Minnesota Vikings under their coach, Kevin O'Connell.

The defense will be bolstered by more additions to the front seven in edge rusher Kwity Paye, plus linebackers Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean. Taron Johnson, the ex-Buffalo Bill, will likely be the new nickelback. It feels almost inevitable that Spytek will look to bring aboard more veterans to bolster both sides of the Raiders roster.

Don't be surprised to see a veteran quarterback added to go alongside Mendoza and 2023 fourth-rounder Aidan O'Connell, who has shown glimpses of success in spurts. More help on the offensive line and at receiver could be in the cards before the draft as well. With the Kubiak/Spytek partnership showing early promise, the Raiders could be a very different team this fall. If Linderbaum and the other new additions can blossom in the desert, then a return to glory could follow in short order for Las Vegas.