There must be something in the meals Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo ate earlier in the day. He now has 83 points on the night.

The Heat star entered their Tuesday night clash against the Washington Wizards averaging just 18.9 points per game. That is solid, but not a number that would lead people to believe that he's one of the best scorers in the NBA. But somehow, someway, Adebayo was on automatic as he couldn't seem to stop racking up the points in the Heat's demolition of the Wizards.

Adebayo, by the time the first quarter had ended, already had 31 points to his name — making mincemeat of the Wizards' pillow-soft defense. By the end of the first half, he already had 45. And then by the conclusion of the third quarter, he has now recorded the highest-scoring game in Heat franchise history by scoring his 61st and 62nd points of the night — surpassing LeBron James' 61-point night back in 2014.

💥 HISTORY 💥 Bam Adebayo (62) has just passed LeBron James (61) for the most points scored in a game in Miami Heat history 🔥pic.twitter.com/P5xJ8b4Isc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 11, 2026

Adebayo has now even crossed the 80-point mark; at the time of writing, he remains in the game despite the Heat leading by a ton. Head coach Erik Spoelstra is keeping Adebayo out there to try and make history, and no one can blame him.

Article Continues Below

Heat star Bam Adebayo makes history

Adebayo made a living on the foul line on Tuesday night, but no one would pay attention to that. All people would see is that he popped off for a historic scoring game, and he will be remembered many, many years from now for this game.

It is quite hilarious to witness how the Heat were letting Adebayo chase the record in the fourth quarter. They were force-feeding him the rock. They were intentionally fouling the Wizards to get back possession. They were letting him handle the ball from the backcourt. And you know what? This is all worth it.

What a night for Adebayo.