Many were left confused when it was announced on Tuesday that the Baltimore Ravens backed out of their trade agreement with the Las Vegas Raiders for Maxx Crosby.

According to a report from ESPN's Ryan McFadden, the Ravens withdrew due to medical concerns after Crosby failed his physical exam.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, meanwhile, revealed that many were turned off by the Ravens' decision, “regardless of what their reasoning was,” because of its unprecedented nature.

“One GM (general manager) summarized the feelings around the league: ‘This is very much b******* on Baltimore’s part,'” wrote Pelissero on X.

One GM summarized the feelings around the league: “This is very much bullshit on Baltimore’s part.” https://t.co/GPC7e3LG21 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 11, 2026

During his appearance on NFL Network, Pelissero further explained why the Ravens' move was frowned upon.

“This is not a situation where you put in a bid in an online auction, then if you don't like the item, you return it via Amazon. This is a trade involving a superstar player in the NFL,” said Pelissero.

Article Continues Below

“Clearly, they came to the conclusion that there was something they weren't comfortable with.”

Pelissero stressed that everyone knows that the 28-year-old Crosby is dealing with a knee injury, yet the Ravens still offered the Raiders two first-round picks to get him.

It remains unclear if the two-time All-Pro will be shipped to a different team, but the Dallas Cowboys and the Buffalo Bills, among other squads, were targeting him before the Ravens swooped in. Returning to the Raiders, meanwhile, would be awkward. Not to mention, the team has already spent a lot in free agency.

“It does not happen often in the NFL. It definitely does not happen at this level, this type of a blockbuster trade,” added Pelissero.

“There are so many different tentacles to this. We never see this happen. It's gonna be a free agency frenzy.”