MIAMI – With Miami Heat star Norman Powell making a case throughout the year of being an All-Star, his wish finally came true as he was selected as a reserve for the Eastern Conference. As the basketball world is reacting to the news, like Houston Rockets guard and former teammate Fred VanVleet shouting out the Heat star, current teammates such as Bam Adebayo gave their props.

The news of Powell being an All-Star came out during Miami's emphatic 134-91 win over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, with even the team acknowledging the news to the crowd. This marks the 32-year-old's first All-Star nod, one he's said time and time again that he has been aiming for that honor in his career.

Heat just announced to crowd that Norman Powell is an All-Star. #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/o3rSzhnZ1s — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) February 1, 2026

Some could say that Powell was snubbed last season when he was with the Los Angeles Clippers, uplifting the team when injuries were plaguing them, as he averaged 24 points per game when the reserves were announced last year. He would be in the top 10 of voting for Western Conference guards, as one who agrees that Powell was snubbed last season is Adebayo, who spoke of how deserving he is to be honored.

“Norm has fought through a lot injury-wise, and still pushing and still trying to be something he's never done before,” the three-time All-Star Adebayo said after recording 20 points and nine rebounds against the Bulls. “You know, we felt like he got snubbed last year, and for him to finally get that nod, you know, you're happy for somebody like that, because he's put so much work into his craft, and he deserves it.”

Bam Adebayo on Norman Powell being a first-time All-Star: “Norm has fought through a lot injury wise and still pushing…We felt like he got snubbed last year and for him to finally get that nod, you're happy for someone like that…” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/uTPJ1G2iTP — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) February 2, 2026

Heat's Erik Spoelstra on Norman Powell's inspiring journey

While the Heat star in Powell has spoken about wanting to become an All-Star before, it must be a relieving and gratifying announcement for the guard who's led Miami in averaging 23 points per game on 47.2 percent shooting from the field.

To go along with 39.2 percent shooting from three-point range, he has helped the team keep its offense afloat besides Bam Adebayo, with the continued absence of Tyler Herro.

As Spoelstra said before the announcement that Powell is deserving of the honor, ClutchPoints would follow up after it was confirmed.

“I think it's awesome,” Spoelstra said. “I think it's great that he's been able to continue to get better each year as a pro. That should be inspiring for other guys too, that you don't have to be labeled at 24 years old, ‘you can only improve the first three years in your NBA career,' that's not true.”

“We were thrilled to have him, and he was thrilled to be a part of this culture, and it was perfect to see him get acknowledged for that,” Spoelstra continued.

After Erik Spoelstra couldn’t believe I had one more question (lol), had to follow up about Norman Powell being an All-Star: “Should be inspiring…You don't have to be labelled at 24 ‘you can only improve the first 3 years in your career..’ That's not true…” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/0MKNL5nOAe — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) February 2, 2026

Powell has also been a veteran presence on the team, with players like Pelle Larsson and Jaime Jaquez Jr. sharing how “super happy” they are for Powell. Larsson especially has seen a jump in his second year, shown in Sunday's win, scoring 20 points with four rebounds and four assists.

“Just super happy for him. Well deserved,” Jaquez said after recording 14 points and five rebounds. “He came in here, made his presence felt both on the court, off the court.”

Jaime Jaquez Jr. speaks after the Heat’s 43-point win over the Bulls. Spoke about how everyone was collectively bought in after the loss yesterday. Also asked about Norman Powell being an All-Star, how he’s “super happy.” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/ncYCXNcFyY — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) February 2, 2026

Pelle Larsson’s full thoughts on the Heat’s 43-point win, plus asked him about his voice being louder in the locker room and Norman Powell being an All-Star. #Heatnation pic.twitter.com/ZK8ChWldNd — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) February 2, 2026

Powell has missed the last two games due to “personal reasons,” with the next opportunity to return on Tuesday against the Atlanta Hawks.