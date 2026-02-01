MIAMI – With the Miami Heat coming off a disappointing loss to the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night, the team was missing star Norman Powell, who was out due to “personal reasons.” As Heat star Tyler Herro will miss his 40th total game on Sunday when Miami takes on Chicago, one player who has been an offensive gutpunch in his absence has been Norman Powell, who could very well be announced as an All-Star.

While the All-Star reserves come out at 6 p.m. (EST), Powell's name could be called after what's been a career-best season in his first year with Miami. He was close to making it last season with the Los Angeles Clippers, having received enough votes to be a Top-10 guard in the Western Conference, but didn't make the cut with voting.

Powell has averaged 23 points while shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from three-point range. He's been productive for Miami, with head coach Erik Spoelstra telling ClutchPoints before Sunday's contest against the Bulls that Powell “deserves it.”

“I believe that he deserves it,” Spoelstra said. “One of the best compliments you can give him is the fact that he starred in all of his roles that he's had in his career. He just continues to get better, and he's having his best years after the age of 30; that's a credit to his work ethic and his dedication to the craft.”

“But I remember when he was in Toronto, he was a great ninth man, eighth man, then worked his way into the seventh man, sixth man,” Spoelstra continued. “…And then reinvented himself as a starter with the Clippers, and now I feel as an All-Star as a starter for us.”

Heat's Norman Powell on wanting to be an All-Star

The Heat star in Powell has spoken about being an All-Star before, saying time and time again how that's been a personal goal for him, with his best chance coming currently at 32 years old. Speaking after Jan. 4's win over the New Orleans Pelicans, where he scored 34 points, he would say he has “definitely made the case.”

“I think so, I think I definitely have made the case,” Powell said. “Learned last year not to get caught up in whether I make it or not. I want to make it, I think I deserve to make it. My peers in the league after games are telling me that I'm an All-Star, and I should be there.”

“So hopefully it happens for me this year, but for me, the goal is to go out there and win and showcase all my hard work and leave it up to the fans, the coaches that make those decisions,” Powell continued. “But I do believe that I am an All-Star. I've always seen myself as that, and something that I've always wanted to work towards in my career.”

While it's a lock that Spoelstra agrees, Powell also has the respect around the league, like when Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said outright that he will be voting for the star.

“Norman Powell is such an important player for them,” Carlisle said, via Heat Central on X, formerly Twitter. “Powell to me is an All-Star this year; he’ll get a vote from me. I have no problem saying it publicly. He’s been really tremendous this year for them.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen if Powell is finally selected to be an All-Star, with the announcement coming very soon.