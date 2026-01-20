The Miami Heat fell to the Golden State Warriors, 135-112, at Chase Center on Monday. It spoiled Andrew Wiggins' first return to the Bay Area since being traded to the Heat.

After a tight contest in the first half, the Warriors turned on the jets to break away from the Heat and improve to 25-19. Miami, meanwhile, dropped to 22-21.

Bam Adebayo, who was recently named Eastern Conference Player of the Week, was held to only four points on 1-of-13 shooting. To recall, he had an offensive slump before redeeming himself with the personal honor.

Before facing the Warriors, Adebayo opened up about his scoring struggle and revealed his mindset, including reaching out to a familiar face.

“You've got to quiet the noise a lot. Having somebody on your staff you can talk to. (Heat assistant coach) Caron Butler is somebody who's like my big brother. Throughout that stretch of—I wouldn’t even say bad games, just a slump offensively because I didn’t play bad defensively— he was always in my ear,” said Adebayo in a report from Miami Herald's Anthony Chiang.

“He’s the one person I can really go to and talk about what I’m going through on the court, what he sees.”

Butler, who played for Miami from 2002 to 2004, should be in Adebayo's ear anew following their loss to the Warriors and the 28-year-old center's woeful performance. But Adebayo has proven that he can bounce back from a dismal showing if someone continues to encourage him.

In the Heat's last three games before battling Golden State, he averaged 27.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.0 steals per game.