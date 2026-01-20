Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins must have felt nostalgic as he returned to Chase Center on Monday to face the Golden State Warriors.

Before being shipped to the Heat, Wiggins played for the Warriors from 2020 to 2025, winning a championship in 2022. He was a key player for a team featuring guard Stephen Curry and forward Draymond Green, although personal issues hounded him in his latter tenure in Golden State.

It was his first game back in the Bay Area, and fans expressed their gratitude to the talented wingman. Wiggins had a huge grin as he was showered with applause when he was introduced.

Andrew Wiggins receives a warm welcome from the crowd in his first game back in Golden State 🙌 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/nPCmgl1vHm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 20, 2026

Wiggins averaged 16.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in six years with the Warriors. He was a reliable two-way player, providing the team with more stability, versatility, and dynamism. In 2022, he was voted as a starter in the All-Star Game.

The former No. 1 overall pick played a pivotal role for the Warriors in their title run that year, as they beat the Boston Celtics in six games. Some even felt that he was a close runner-up to Curry as Finals MVP. He averaged 18.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in the series.

Last year, the 30-year-old Wiggins was traded to the Heat in a five-team midseason trade, which included Jimmy Butler going to the Warriors.

While it was a tough pill to swallow, Wiggins acknowledged that the NBA is a business, adding that he can always “look at the bright side of things.” He also saluted the Heat's winning culture.

Miami is coming off a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, 122-120, on Saturday, with Wiggins draining a crucial three-pointer.