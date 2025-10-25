Bam Adebayo pulled off his best Stephen Curry impression during the Miami Heat's matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.

Adebayo has begun his ninth year in the NBA, all with the Heat. This season is different as he will be a key focal point on both sides of the ball, a bigger role to the ones he had in past years. He had a rusty start in the season-opener, having 15 points and 12 rebounds on 30.8% shooting against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.

The star big man made a huge response in the second game. He knocked down four shots from beyond the arc, all in the first quarter. Considering how occasional he can be with the 3-point shot on a game-by-game basis, this was certainly a Curry moment for him.

Bam Adebayo knocked down FOUR triples in the 1st quarter 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yRiwdMS4N9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Bam Adebayo, Heat played against Grizzlies

It was a random burst from downtown for Bam Adebayo, leading the Heat to a dominant 146-114 win over the Grizzlies. They improved to a 1-1 record with the victory, their first of the year.

Miami torched Memphis' defense in the first half, scoring 44 in the opening quarter and 42 in the second period. They held the lead and never looked back, ultimately securing the win with how big the lead was throughout the night.

Rebounding and perimeter shooting played major roles in the matchup. The Heat dominated both categories as they secured 57 rebounds while knocking down 19 3-pointers. It wasn't the case for the Grizzlies, grabbing 42 rebounds while converting 13 triples.

Eight players scored in double-digits for Miami, including Adebayo. He finished with 24 points, five rebounds, four assists, and a steal. He shot 8-of-19 from the field, including 4-of-8 from downtown, and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line. Nikola Jovic came next with 20 points and six rebounds, Kel'el Ware had 19 points and nine rebounds, while Jaime Jaquez Jr. put up 17 points and 10 rebounds. Norman Powell provided 15 points and six rebounds, and Simone Fontecchio contributed 14 points and four rebounds.

The Heat will look forward to their next matchup, being at home. They host the New York Knicks on Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. ET.