As the Miami Heat faces the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night, there is a question regarding the status of star Bam Adebayo as he's questionable with a right calf contusion. With the Heat starting their home-heavy section of the schedule, the team will need Adebayo to be available as he speaks about his status.

When asked at Wednesday morning's shootaround about if he expects to play in the rematch against Atlanta, he wouldn't have a straight answer while saying he hates “hearing questions about my status.”

“I don’t know,” Adebayo said per the team's YouTube account. “I always hate hearing questions about my status of playing a game. So we’re going to figure it out and we’re going to see.”

Despite the Heat's frustrating loss to the Hawks where they scored the second-lowest total of the season with 86 points, they did keep them under 100 points which Adebayo pointed to as a positive.

“I think we held them under 100,” Adebayo said. “Yeah, so, I mean, that's a that's always a recipe for a good win. Obviously, we didn't shoot the ball the way we wanted to, but that's the great thing about this league. We got another one today.”

Bam Adebayo has a message to the Heat on recent collapses

The Heat have suffered from blowing double-digit leads going into the crucial parts of the game recently which has been a worrying trend. Adebayo would say Wednesday morning that while it's “human nature” to not go 100 percent when having a big lead, they can let their foot off the gas.

“Not to relax,” Adebayo said when asked how the team can stop the collapses. “I feel like it's human nature where you get up to a certain point, you think somebody's gonna quit, and you take that moment of vulnerability, and you take that moment of exhaling, and that's when the game shifts. That's when the momentum shifts and that's when, you know, we try to figure it out, and before you know it, the game's over, and we done lost.”

Despite Miami being four games below .500 and losing six of their last seven games, Adebayo still believes in the team and says they “keep fighting.”

“Man, we keep fighting,” Adebayo said. “You know, how many games that we've been up and lost, and you know, guys still come in the next day looking for solutions, trying to be better, trying to figure out how we can win. You know, that's impressive. That's a breath of fresh air for us, just because, you know, you lose a couple…the noise starts getting louder. You start seeing the media clicks. Then, you know, the media starts finger-pointing. Whatever the case may be for us, we keep fighting.”

The Heat are 26-30 which puts them ninth in the Eastern Conference before Wednesday's rematch against the Hawks.