The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Atlanta Hawks and the Miami Heat on Wednesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hawks-Heat prediction and pick.

The Atlanta Hawks (27-31) visit the Miami Heat (26-30) on Wednesday in a crucial Eastern Conference matchup. Both teams are vying for playoff positioning, with Atlanta currently holding the 8th seed and Miami right behind in 9th. The Hawks are coming off a 98-86 victory over the Heat on Monday, led by Trae Young's 11 points and 14 assists. Miami's offense struggled in that game, with Tyler Herro scoring just 11 points after two consecutive 40+ point performances. The Heat will look to bounce back at home and even the season series. Key players to watch include Onyeka Okongwu for Atlanta and Andrew Wiggins for Miami, as both teams adjust to recent roster changes.

NBA Odds: Hawks-Heat Odds

Atlanta Hawks: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +106

Miami Heat: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -124

Over: 228 (-110)

Under: 228 (-110)

How To Watch Hawks vs. Heat

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass

Why the Hawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Atlanta Hawks are poised to secure another victory against the Miami Heat on Wednesday, building on their recent 98-86 win. The Hawks' balanced offensive attack, led by Trae Young's playmaking ability, proved too much for the struggling Heat to handle. Young's 11 points and 14 assists in their previous matchup showcased his ability to orchestrate the offense and create opportunities for his teammates. With Onyeka Okongwu emerging as a reliable scoring option, contributing 17 points and 8 rebounds in their last encounter, the Hawks have found a new dimension to their offense. The team's depth was on full display, with Terrance Mann and Caris LaVert each adding 15 points off the bench. This multi-faceted attack will likely continue to challenge Miami's defense, which has struggled to contain opponents in recent games.

The Heat's offensive woes have been a significant factor in their recent slide, losing six of their last seven games. Their inability to consistently generate points, evidenced by their season-low 32.1% shooting performance against the Hawks1, has become a glaring weakness. Miami's struggles from beyond the arc, missing 13 of their first 14 three-point attempts in their previous matchup, highlight their shooting difficulties. With Tyler Herro coming off a poor 4-for-19 shooting night and the team still adjusting to life without Jimmy Butler, the Heat's offense appears vulnerable. The Hawks' improving defense, which held Miami to their lowest point total in nearly four years, coupled with their offensive firepower, gives them a significant edge heading into Wednesday's rematch.

Why the Heat Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Miami Heat are primed to bounce back against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, aiming to even the score after their recent 98-86 loss. Despite their recent struggles, the Heat's resilience and home-court advantage at Kaseya Center could prove decisive. Tyler Herro, coming off a subpar performance, is due for a breakout game. His ability to explode offensively, as evidenced by his recent 40-point outings, makes him a constant threat. Andrew Wiggins, who led the team with 23 points in their last encounter, has quickly become a key contributor since joining the Heat. His defensive versatility and scoring prowess add a new dimension to Miami's game plan. Additionally, Bam Adebayo's presence in the paint and Kyle Anderson's smart play off the bench provide the Heat with a balanced attack that can challenge Atlanta's inconsistent defense.

The Hawks' defense, ranking 28th in points allowed per game (119.6) and allowing the second-highest field-goal percentage in the NBA (48.3%), presents an opportunity for Miami's offense to thrive. The Heat's three-point shooting, averaging 13.9 made threes per game, could exploit Atlanta's weak perimeter defense. Miami's defensive strategy, led by coach Erik Spoelstra's adjustments, should be better prepared to contain Trae Young's playmaking and the Hawks' fast-paced offense. With the added motivation of playing at home and the urgency to improve their playoff positioning, the Heat have the tools and determination to secure a crucial victory. This game could mark a turning point for Miami as they look to regain their footing in the competitive Eastern Conference race.

Final Hawks-Heat Prediction & Pick

The Hawks and Heat face off in a crucial Eastern Conference matchup on Wednesday. Despite Atlanta's recent 98-86 victory, Miami is favored at home. The Heat's offense, led by Tyler Herro and Andrew Wiggins, should bounce back after a poor shooting performance. However, Atlanta's balanced attack, spearheaded by Trae Young's playmaking, could pose problems for Miami's defense. The Hawks' improved defensive effort in their last meeting may not be sustainable on the road. Expect a close game with the Heat's home-court advantage and motivation to even the season series playing a significant role. Take the Heat -1.5 in a tight contest that could come down to the final possessions.

Final Hawks-Heat Prediction & Pick: Miami Heat -1.5 (-110), Under 228 (-110)