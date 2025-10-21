As the relationship between Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo and Erik Spoelstra is about to extend into its ninth season together with the opener on Wednesday against the Orlando Magic, there's no denying that there have been ups and downs, like with anybody. While the standard of the Heat set by Spoelstra and Adebayo has lasted almost a decade, the big man would give insight into how he felt about the head coach in his rookie season.

Speaking with The Miami Herald, Adebayo would speak wonderfully about his long relationship with Spoelstra, saying how, at first in his first year, he “hated” him because of the limited opportunities early. However, Adebayo learned about patience and other traits throughout that time.

“I always say this, I hated Spo my rookie year,” Adebayo said with a laugh, via Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald. “I felt like he didn’t give me a chance as early as I felt like I should have, I got the opportunity, but it taught me to obviously be patient, be humble, and really look at what’s ahead of you. But other than that, our communication has really been the biggest growth difference. Before I’d be scared to walk in his office, I was scared to ask him questions because I didn’t know. I would try to ask the assistant coaches to see how he was thinking.”

“We talk to each other every practice. Before every practice, we have a five to ten-minute conversation depending on what it is,” Adebayo continued. “I mean, it could be about kids, it could be about life, it could be about basketball. So, it varies from time to time…And it’s become more of a brotherhood than coach and player.”

Heat's Bam Adebayo on being compared to Dwyane Wade, Udonis Haslem

Article Continues Below

With the Miami Heat's season opener on Wednesday, Adebayo stressed the idea of him and Apoelstra being on the same page since they are the oldest to have been on the team. Spoelstra has said he treasures the relationship with Adebayo, even comparing it to that of Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem, which is a “great honor” for the star.

“I know what I’m missing to fully be at that seat at that table,” Adebayo said in reference to a title after going to the NBA Finals twice. “But as far as being mentioned with those two [Haslem and Wade], man, it’s a great honor.”

“So, man, just being able to build that bond over the years,” Adebayo continued. “Going through heartache, but also seeing each other succeed and ascend in this league. It’s crazy. You got to pinch yourself sometimes because it does go fast. It felt like yesterday, I was just walking in here, and he was just getting to know me. To now, we’re about to be nine years in.”

At any rate, Adebayo and Spoelstra look to live up to their championship aspirations as Miami starts the season on Wednesday against the Magic.