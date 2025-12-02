Anthony Edwards is considered one of the most exciting up-and-coming talents in the NBA. In his young career, Edwards has already earned three All-Star Game appearances and a pair of All-NBA Team selections. He has also led the Timberwolves to back-to-back Western Conference Finals appearances. While he's enjoying a steady rise, he still has a lot of things to prove to show that he belongs with the league's all-time greats. Check out the gallery to see the five milestones Anthony Edwards needs to achieve to cement his legacy.

Reclaim FIBA World Cup gold

There's no question that Edwards will be the face of Team USA in the near future. He even played an instrumental role in helping the national team bring home the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. But while Edwards helped Team USA keep the gold medal streak alive at the Olympics, it was a different story at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Edwards had an emphatic FIBA debut, averaging 18.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game to make the FIBA Basketball World Cup All-Tournament Team. However, Team USA also only finished fourth, as they narrowly missed out on a podium finish. This marked the second straight World Cup that the United States failed to medal. In order to convince everyone that the U.S. is still on top of the world in terms of basketball, reclaiming gold is essential. And by doing so, Edwards can cement himself as the best American player in the NBA.

Make the All-NBA First Team

Edwards is certainly one of the best guards in the NBA today. In fact, the past two seasons saw him make the All-NBA Second team. Surprisingly, the Timberwolves star has narrowly missed out on making the All-NBA First Team. Perhaps that should be one of his pending milestones in order to cement his superstardom.

The three-time NBA All-Star will face a tall order in order to clinch a spot in the All-NBA First Team, especially with opposing guards such as Luka Doncic, Donovan Mitchell, and reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the running. In a guard-heavy league, it's going to require a nuclear season for Edwards to outplay the aforementioned names. Nonetheless, that might be the motivation he needs to take his game to the next level.

Win scoring title

Since breaking out in the NBA, Edwards has become the driving force for Minnesota. He's easily their number one option when it comes to scoring. And just last year, Edwards averaged a career-high 27.6 points per outing. With his steady development, those numbers are expected to skyrocket even further as the focal point for the Timberwolves.

But despite putting some serious points on the board, Edwards has yet to lead the NBA in scoring. In the past few years, elite players have elevated their careers by winning scoring titles. Given the way the 6-foot-4 guard has been producing buckets, a scoring title could easily be on the horizon.

Win NBA MVP

Another hardware lacking in Edwards' growing collection is an NBA MVP trophy. Given that he possesses the keys to the Timberwolves franchise, he's easily an MVP candidate in the present and the future. However, it's worth noting that 2018 marked the last time an American player took home the award, which was James Harden. Since then, international players have taken over, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander extending the streak earlier this year.

Ending the MVP drought for the United States will easily be a shot in the arm for Edwards' rising superstardom. Furthermore, the award will certainly validate his play, placing him alongside the long list of MVP winners, who are mostly composed of Hall of Famers. Statistically, the numbers are already there for Edwards.

Lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a title

Although individual awards are great ways to validate a superstar's career, there's nothing better than an NBA championship, which is the end goal for many. It's safe to say that the Timberwolves have built around Edwards as of late, with the hopes of eventually gunning for a championship banner. Leading Minnesota to the promised land will easily cement Edwards' place among the greats.

Fortunately, it looks like Edwards and the Timberwolves are on the right track. In the past two seasons, Minnesota has gone as deep as the Western Conference Finals, the deepest playoff runs the franchise has ever carved out. If the team can continue building on their success, the championship goal isn't as impossible as it seems, especially if Edwards plays like a legitimate Finals MVP.