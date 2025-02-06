The day has come as the Miami Heat have traded Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors, but as the news broke, the team was playing against the Philadelphia 76ers which resulted in a 108-101 win on Wednesday night. As it was seen in a viral video of a fan breaking the news to the Heat bench, such stars as Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro gave their first reaction to the events.

Because the trade hasn't officially been announced and finalized, Adebayo and Herro would not speak about Butler's exit but did say as much as they could after the victory in Philadelphia. Adebayo would say that he heard the news from other players in the locker room during halftime and called it a “shift” according to The Miami Herald.

“When you hear news like that, it’s a shift, because it’s like ‘wow,’ Adebayo said. “We still have a game to worry about. I was worried about getting the win.”

Tyler Herro on the “clarity” the Heat have been searching for

As Adebayo has been the leader for the Heat during this uncertain time where there could have been a chance Butler remained on the roster past Thursday afternoon's trade deadline, Herro has led the team on the court in a huge way. Adebayo, Herro, and Butler have been Miami's “Big three” for a number of years now where they accomplished a lot, like making it to two NBA Finals appearances.

The Heat's first-time All-Star would be careful of his words since the trade wasn't officially announced, but mentioned that there is a bright side in moving past the chaos as the team was searching for “clarity.”

“Clarity is what everyone is kind of searching for in the season,” Herro said, scoring 30 points on Wednesday. “Our biggest obstacle we have to get over is consistency. Being able to know your role, night in and night out, without injuries, is part of clarity, part of consistency. We’re trying to stack good days. We’ll find consistency in that.”

The same sentiment was echoed by Terry Rozier who ironically was last season's big Miami move at the trade deadline.

“I think it’s going to take a huge weight off everybody’s shoulders once we can move forward from everything, once it’s over with,” Rozier said. “Who we got and we can move forward with that, and try to put it together and get ready for the playoffs. I think it’s a huge lift for everybody, just clarity.”

“Obviously, we’ve been the talk of the town for probably the last month,” Rozier continued. “I think it’s going to be huge for our locker room just knowing what we got going out there. It’s going to be a huge help for us.”

Heat's Nikola Jovic on Jimmy Butler being traded

As the Heat's trade involving Butler expands, one player who commented on the move was Nikola Jovic who would become close to the disgruntled star, saying that he is “going to miss him.” He would also mention the contract extension that Butler received from the Warriors which made Jovic happy, but made sure to emphasize how he was focused on the game at hand, which was apparent as he scored 23 points, recorded seven assists, and had five rebounds off the bench.

“My brother, man,” Jovic said. “I’m going to miss him, for sure. I think a lot of guys here will. He’s someone who did a lot for this franchise. He’s somebody who helped me so much. I’m not sure if I would be here right now if it wasn’t for him, I’m sad and happy in the same moment, I’m sad I’m not going to see him anymore. But I’m really happy he got what he wanted. That bag is really big and I’m happy for him. I just wish him luck and I hope I’ll see him soon.”

“Actually his [Erik Spoelstra] speech before halftime, he already thought we knew but we didn’t,” Jovic continued. “He didn’t say anything else. I feel like we stayed locked in. Of course, it was big news and of course it distracts you. But in terms of the game, I think we stayed locked in. That’s very important because we had to win this one. After a tough loss last game, we really had to win this one.”

Miami is 25-24 which puts them sixth in the Eastern Conference as they finish the road trip on Friday night against the Brooklyn Nets.