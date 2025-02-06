After the Miami Heat traded Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors, one of the pieces they acquired in the multi-team trade was reuniting with PJ Tucker. As people are grading the Heat trade, the reunion with Tucker is cut short as they flipped him, a second-round pick, and cash for Toronto Raptors guard Davion Mitchell according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

Expand Tweet

There is no doubt Miami has been busy this trade deadline to acquire pieces that get them below the first apron and out of the luxury cap. This move seems to get them under that first apron as Mitchell is set to become a restricted free agent this summer as he's averaging 6.3 points, 4.6 assists, and 1.9 rebounds per game while shooting 43.4 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from deep.