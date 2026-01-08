OKLAHOMA CITY — There are only a few NBA players better prepared to make the most important shot of a game than Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who salvaged his team in regulation of a 129-125 overtime win against the Utah Jazz. Head coach Mark Daigneault says Gilgeous-Alexander's in-game focus stays the same, even when the game is on the line or on the opening play of the first quarter. SGA's poise doesn't waver.

It's what makes him an extraordinary player. For Gilgeous-Alexander, adapting a particular approach that keeps his confidence high, regardless of the game's situation, took years of work, he said, during his postgame media availability.

“It's definitely a work ethic. It's also a mindset. Tonight I made the shot. I've missed the shot in many situations,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I think once the athlete — me in this situation — understands whether you make or miss, tomorrow I'm going to have to do whatever is necessary to get better, and get ready for the next game. Whether I make or miss, it seems big. But in the grand scheme of things, it doesn't really change much.

“And I think having that mindset, as well as the confidence in your game, takes the weight of the moment off your shoulders. And I think the clutchest players in the history of sports understand that, and that's what makes them who they are,” Gilgeous-Alexander concluded.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander TIES THE GAME at 114 with zero time left in regulation. We’re headed to overtime here at the Paycom Center. Thunder 114, Jazz 114 pic.twitter.com/6mS3mBl3ww — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) January 8, 2026

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with a game-high 46 points on 14-of-26 attempts, 17-of-19 free throws, six assists, six rebounds, one steal, and one block. The Thunder, coming off its back-to-back losses to the Phoenix Suns and the Charlotte Hornets, avoided a third consecutive loss to improve to a league-leading 31-7 record.

Chet Holmgren finished with 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting, 12 rebounds, and three blocks. Jalen Williams added 17 points, eight assists, and six rebounds in the Thunder's four-point overtime win against the Jazz.

Mark Daigneault reacts to SGA's clutch shot for Thunder

Head coach Mark Daigneault applauded the Thunder's bounce-back performance against the Jazz. Following an overtime thriller, Daigneault addressed what makes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander such a unique star for the Thunder.

“The most impressive thing is how natural he looks regardless of the circumstance. He looks like the same player every minute of the game, and every second of the game, down to the last seconds,” Daigneault said. “He doesn't waver. He looks the same in terms of his tempo. Everything’s consistent, even in the pressure moments.

“That's why he's such a great pressure player, and he was huge tonight. That was a massive play. I mean, he made other plays, but the play down the stretch was awesome.”

The Thunder will face the Grizzlies on Friday.