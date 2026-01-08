It was a tough end to the season for Washington Commanders CB Marshon Lattimore, who suffered a torn ACL in early November. Previously, he had endured a tough game against the Cowboys. But Lattimore experienced a different adversity after the season’s end, and the Commanders released a statement about his arrest, according to cleveland19.com.

“We have been made aware of the arrest and are gathering more information,” the statement read. “We are in communication with the NFL League Office and have no further comment at this time.”

According to the article, Lattimore is under investigation by police in Northeast Ohio.

Cassandra Nist wrote: “According to the department’s jail records, Lattimore was taken into custody for carrying concealed weapons.”

“This is an ongoing investigation currently being reviewed by the prosecutor,” said Lakewood Police Lt. Gary Stone.

Commanders hitting adversity after dreary season

Washington finished the season with a record of 5-12. They endured a large number of injuries and never hit their stride, despite coming off a run to the NFC Championship game in 2024.

After the regular season ended, the Commanders fired both their offensive and defensive coordinators. But their roster is a mess. And the team seems to be in disarray, according to a post on X by Jordan Schultz.

“Sources: Part of the issue the #Commanders have had in the building is the front office meddling with the coaching staff on personnel and which players to use — an ongoing problem dating back to 2024 when they were having success. With the team struggling this year, it reached new heights, and there were notable disagreements. Moreover, I have not gotten the impression Dan Quinn wanted to move on from his coordinators. The entire disconnect is one to watch as we head into 2026.”

The Commanders will pick No. 7 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. That is, unless they trade down. They might try to gain more picks to help make up for the ones they traded to get offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil and receiver Deebo Samuel.