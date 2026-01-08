The Jacksonville Jaguars have an injury situation that could cause problems, especially with Bills QB Josh Allen healthy. And here are the Jaguars’ bold predictions for the AFC Wild Card game against the Bills.

These teams will meet on Sunday at 1 p.m. (ET). The Jaguars finished with a record of 13-4, while the Bills bring a 12-5 mark into the postseason. Despite being on the road, the Bills are a 1.5-point favorite.

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence won’t put up big yardage numbers

The Bills' defense is real against the pass. They ranked No. 1 in the NFL, allowing just 157 yards per game. There’s a different way to beat this team, according to sportsnaut.com.

“During the regular season, the Buffalo Bills’ defense allowed under 100 passing yards 10 times, and quarterbacks finished with a passer rating below 72.0 on nine occasions,” Matt Johnson wrote. “Passing the football is not the way to beat Buffalo. Instead, you must keep it on the ground. This Bills defense allowed five-plus yards per carry eight times this year, with four opponents putting up 200-plus rushing yards and seven posting 160-plus yards on the ground.”

Lawrence has thrown for 1,127 yards with 11 touchdowns and one interception over his last four games. However, it’s fair to note that he didn’t get much done in one of those games. Against the Colts, he threw for only 263 yards with no touchdowns and a pick.

One thing Lawrence will have to contend with is being a leader. He does have some history to fall back on. In the 2022 season, the Jaguars trailed the Chargers 27-0. That’s right, four scores. With 27 seconds left in the first half, Lawrence threw a touchdown pass. Before the game was over, Lawrence had four TD passes, and the Jaguars won, 31-30.

Interestingly, Lawrence also tossed four interceptions. So it was a wildly inconsistent performance.

Against the Chiefs the next week, Lawrence tossed a TD pass to bring his team within 20-17 in the fourth quarter. But the Chiefs won, 27-20.

So, will Lawrence be able to lead his team? He said emotions play a role, according to a post on X by z – Jacksonville Jagaurs the Jaguars via jaguarswire.com.

“It's a little bit of a different feeling — you're pretty juiced for the game,” Lawrence said. “But like I just said, it's still just a football game. You've got to try and settle in as quick as possible and don't let the moment get too big.”

Head coach Liam Coen warned that postseason games can be different.

“It may be a little faster,” Coen said of playoff football. “It may be a little more physical. Guys might sustain blocks a little longer, and that’s the difference. That is playoff football, and you know, we’ll be ready.”

Jaguars RB Trevor Etienne will rush for 90-plus yards

One reason Etienne will have a big game is opportunity. He only had two 20-carry games in the regular season, but look for him to get that many against the Bills.

And with the Bills’ inability to stop the run, those 20 carries should push him close to the 100-yard mark. He said last month that he has been pleased with his body of work, according to ESPN.

“I feel like this has been a great year for me,” Etienne said. “Just finding my love for the game again, just the team camaraderie that I feel like we have this year. I feel like that's probably been the best part of this team is just we're all playing for each other, we're all playing for love of the game, and there is a genuine connection around here. That's what made this year just so special.”

And the reason for the success? Opportunities.

“I feel like I just get opportunities now,” he said. “I feel like last year I really didn't get much opportunities to be my best self. … I get better as the game goes and Coach is doing a great job, trusting in me, giving me ball, me protecting the rock, and I'm just doing the most with the carries I get.”

The Bills will have to commit personnel to stopping Etienne. But they haven’t been able to do it against other top-notch running backs.

Jaguars WR Jakobi Meyers will make several key first-down catches

Brian Thomas Jr. and Parker Washington are the best candidates for splash plays. But look for Meyers to come up big in third-down situations. He will give the Bills some trouble. And moving the chains in those situations could be a pathway to a Jaguars’ victory.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott sees the impact Meyers has made for the Jaguars, according to a post on X by Alex Brasky via jaguarswire.com./

“I thought one of the moves that's made a difference for them offensively is adding Jakobi Meyers,” McDermott said. “A good pickup for them. Probably a guy that's, quite honestly, been undervalued in his career, but going against him in New England, a ton of respect for his game.”

Meyers has meshed nicely with the Jaguars.

“But going beyond Meyers' production, he's been an excellent fit schematically for the Liam Coen offense with his ability to move around the formation, his willingness as a run-blocker, and his ability to do the dirty work and attack the middle and intermediate level of the field,” Paul Bretl wrote.