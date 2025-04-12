Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo has adapted to different coaches throughout his career, so it’s no surprise he’s smoothly transitioned to playing power forward this season while expanding his range with a developing 3-point shot. Head coach Erik Spoelstra has praised Adebayo for embracing the role and continuing to grow his game.

“It's always a process when players add some new dimension to their game,” the head coach of the Heat remarked. “Bam was already working on this two years ago. It took some time to feel comfortable shooting in a game.

What impresses Erik Spoelstra most is Adebayo’s ability to adjust to any situation. The Heat coach even compared it to how Hall of Famer Chris Bosh evolved during his time in Miami, transitioning from a dominant post presence to a reliable 3-point shooter between 2010 and 2016.

“It’s a little bit different because CB was a really good 17, 18-foot shooter right out of the gate,” added Spoelstra. “Coming into the league, that’s what he did was face up and was really good at the elbows and the mid-post. By the time he got to us, all it was was extending it from 18, 19 feet to behind the NBA three-point line and really we started from the corners.

Bam Adebayo and Chris Bosh's differences

Spoelstra also noted the differences between Bosh and Adebayo’s game, “They’re kind of different players. Bam came in as a dominant effort, energy defender, winning player, lob threat and then really developed some ball handling, facilitating skills that were different than what CB had. But what is common about both of them is that there’s a commitment to constant evolution and improvement. That’s the thing that I really appreciate about Bam. He just goes to work. He always goes to work and adds new things that can help your team.”

After hitting only 23 three-pointers over his first seven NBA seasons, Adebayo has transformed into one of the league’s most efficient high-volume three-point shooting big men over the past two-plus months of his eighth year in the league.

Adebayo drilled a career-high four three-pointers on six tries in Friday night’s 153-104 rout of the Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Since Jan. 29, he has buried 50 of 115 shots from deep, converting at a scorching 43.5 percent clip over a 34-game span.

The Heat big man isn’t just hitting threes — he’s knocking them down from all over the floor. Since Jan. 29, he has gone 29 of 77 (37.7 percent) on above-the-break attempts and 21 of 38 (55.3 percent) from the corners.

The 27-year-old’s surge from beyond the arc mirrors the transformation of Hall of Famer Chris Bosh during his time in Miami. After going 21 of 74 (28.4 percent) from deep in the 2012-13 season, Bosh ramped up his volume and efficiency the next year, drilling 74 of 218 (33.9 percent).

Heading into Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Washington Wizards at Kaseya Center, Adebayo has already established new career highs with 79 made threes on 221 attempts, shooting 35.7 percent from beyond the arc this season.