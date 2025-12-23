The price of success in the NFL is steep. When you build a juggernaut like the Detroit Lions, other teams, and in this case, college programs, come calling for your coaching talent. On Monday, the Iowa State Cyclones officially announced that they have hired Lions tight ends coach Tyler Roehl as their new offensive coordinator.

For Detroit, losing a key piece of Ben Johnson’s offensive staff is a blow, but there is a silver lining for the Motor City faithful. According to reports, Roehl intends to remain with the Lions through the remainder of the 2025 season. This means the team won't be scrambling to fill a void in the tight end room as they gear up for another deep playoff run.

Roehl is a familiar face in Ames. Before his stint in the NFL, he served as a graduate assistant at Iowa State from 2016 to 2017 under head coach Matt Campbell. His return marks a significant promotion, handing him the keys to the Cyclones' offense.

Roehl joined Dan Campbell’s staff in Detroit prior to the 2024 season, making the jump from North Dakota State, where he had served as offensive coordinator. During his time with the Bison, he helped build a dominant FCS powerhouse. In Detroit, his impact was immediate, helping oversee a tight end group led by star Sam LaPorta, who continues to be a focal point of the Lions' high-powered aerial attack.

While the Lions will eventually need to find a replacement, the immediate focus remains on the field. Having Roehl stay on board for the postseason ensures continuity for an offense that relies heavily on tight end production in both the passing and run games.

For now, Roehl has one foot in the Big 12 and one foot in the NFC North, with one final job to finish in Detroit before heading back to Saturday afternoons.