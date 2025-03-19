MIAMI – As the Miami Heat are looking to overcome a season-turning losing streak, the team will have to look into their mental state as well the physical aspect on the court. Before the Heat took on the Detroit Pistons on Monday night, head coach Erik Spoelstra spoke about aspects the team is focusing on during this rough patch.

For Spoelstra, while he's been a part of a lot of winning in his legendary resume, the eight-game skid before Wednesday's game is the longest of his career. He would be asked before the contest against the Pistons if there is a temptation to shake things up with the team in an array of aspects, besides saying that Miami has “tried virtually everything,” the team needs to have the “mental discipline” to overcome the woes.

“I would say we've probably tried virtually everything, you know, at this point within our personality for sure, and we've shown the right kind of perseverance,” Spoelstra said. “You know, I always say that a team, you know, you have a feeling when you're worthy to win. And I would say 10 days ago, we really felt like we were worthy to win, now, in the last three out of four, we have not had that feeling. And I think that's human nature, where all of this can kind of weigh on you, and that's the mental discipline. It doesn't have to weigh on you. You know, we've built up enough kind of habits, enough kind of resilience to win one game, and that's what we have to focus on and just quiet all the other noise down.”

For Heat to turn it around, Andrew Wiggins is needed amid injury woes

As Spoelstra looks to snap his longest skid with the Heat, it helps to have every player available, though that's not the case at the current moment. One of those stars is Andrew Wiggins who will miss Wednesday's game with a left lower leg contusion, meaning he'll have only played in 11 of the 19 games since he's been on the roster, being acquired in the trade involving Jimmy Butler.

Wiggins is desperately needed on the team to be the third option alongside Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, but the availability hasn't been too consistent. Still, Spoelstra would say before the outing that there is a comfortability with Wiggins and can inject him easily once he's ready to return.

“Yeah, good enough, for sure,” Spoelstra said when asked if he has a good read on Wiggins despite the limited availability. “I mean, he's had some really good moments already. You can see the firepower he brings and the versatility that he brings to us defensively. And we have who we have. You know tonight, he's not available, but we definitely can use him.”

At any rate, Miami is 29-39 which puts them 10th in the Eastern Conference as the team starts a five-game home stand starting Wednesday vs. Detroit as it's a prime opportunity to make a late-season run.