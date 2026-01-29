With the Miami Heat linked to Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo ahead of the Feb. 5 trade deadline, the team is still playing games amidst all the noise. While the rumors will continue to swirl around the Heat with the trade deadline looming, head coach Erik Spoelstra speaks on how the roster is dealing with the buzz.

There is no doubt that Miami will be heavily involved in the pursuit of Antetokounmpo, but as said before, the players on the team currently are looking to block out the noise and focus on their improvement on the court.

Spoelstra was asked before Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic about balancing out the buzz happening around the team, with the coach emphasizing how they “don't give it any time” and to treat it like it's “BS.”

“We don't really give it any time,” Spoelstra said as Miami was 3-2 on its latest five-game road trip. “You know, the veteran players, they understand that so much of it is just conjecture. It's just a bunch of BS, but it is part of our business. That's what we all sign up for. You have to be professional all the way through. And the most important thing is have an opportunity right now. You know, of all these games that are in front of us, it's an opportunity to play well and move up.”

While a potential trade for Antetokounmpo would include some players on the team, that is more worry for the front office, while Miami is looking to find consistency on the court, which has been their goal since the 14-7 start, now nearing .500.

The Heat are “pushing hard” for Giannia Antetokounmpo trade

As the Heat look to gain positive momentum into the All-Star break, there is no denying how the team will be closely monitored until next Thursday's trade deadline in relation to Antetokounmpo.

When the attention was on Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant recently, that talk has died down tremendously with the latest news from Shams Charania of ESPN that Antetokounmpo is “ready for a new home” either at the deadline or in the offseason.

“Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is ready for a new home at the Feb. 5 NBA trade deadline or in the offseason as several rival teams make aggressive offers to the Milwaukee Bucks for him, and the franchise is starting to listen, league sources tell ESPN,” Charania wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

As Miami had been interested in the superstar for the longest, their opportunity could be coming very soon, with ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reporting that the Heat are pressing the Bucks for an Antetokounmpo trade. Specifically, Miami is one of the teams “pushing hard” for a deal to happen before the Feb. 5 deadline.

“The Heat, Warriors, and Toronto Raptors are among several franchises that have been pushing hard for an Antetokounmpo trade before the deadline, multiple league sources said,” Siegel said. “There are developing trades involving these teams, as well as the New York Knicks, that could be impacted by Giannis' decision.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen when or if Antetokounmpo is traded by next Thursday and if the Heat will be the lucky team to win the sweepstakes. It would be the move that could jolt the franchise tenfold as they look to avoid the eighth seed and play-in tournament purgatory.