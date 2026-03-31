Corbin Carroll, after missing out on the opportunity to represent Team USA in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, is making up for lost time by trying to hit the ground running for the Arizona Diamondbacks to start the 2026 MLB regular season. Carroll is coming off his best season as a pro in 2025, and he's starting to take that next step for the Diamondbacks, starring during their Monday night clash against the Detroit Tigers.

Carroll woke up on the right side of the bed this morning, that is for certain. He started off the Diamondbacks' contest against the Tigers on Monday on a historic note, hitting a triple in the first inning to open the scoring for Arizona, and he then followed that up with a three-run home run on the very next inning.

In so doing, the Diamondbacks star became just the second player in franchise history to record a triple and a home run within the first two innings of a single game, as per Sarah Langs of MLB.com. He joined Conor Jackson, who accomplished that feat back on the 18th of April in 2008, in that exclusive club.

The game is now over, with Arizona taking a 9-6 win over Detroit. Carroll certainly did his part in putting the Diamondbacks in a position to win, and they were able to finish the job.

Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks try to get over the hump

The Diamondbacks have missed the past two postseasons, although it's not like they haven't been a solid enough team. They just haven't been very consistent, and their start to the 2026 season isn't ideal, having lost three in a row to the reigning champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Nonetheless, Carroll appears to be hitting his stride early in the season, and it's always a good thing for the Diamondbacks to have Carroll be this productive on the regular.