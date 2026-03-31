The Philadelphia 76ers folded in the fourth quarter and allowed the Miami Heat to rally for the win, 119-109, at Kaseya Center on Monday.

The Heat went on a 14-0 run in the closing minutes to wrest control of the game and improve to 40-36. The 76ers, on the other hand, fell to 41-34. Both teams are chasing the Atlanta Hawks for sixth place in the Eastern Conference to avoid the Play-In Tournament.

Philadelphia struggled with Miami's zone defense, but Joel Embiid denied that it gave them major problems, as reported by Sixers Wire's Ky Carlin.

“It’s not tough. I think for part of the game, once we started driving it, we started getting what we wanted, but at times, we didn't execute that. Also, we missed a lot of good shots that we'd probably take,” said Embiid.

“If they (Heat) can't guard one-on-one, they're gonna go into a zone. They did that, and obviously, it affected us.”

Joel Embiid on what makes the Heat zone defense so tough: “It’s not tough. For part of the game, once we started driving it, we started getting what we wanted, but at times, we didn't execute that. Also, we missed a lot of a lot of good shots that we'd probably take.” #Sixers pic.twitter.com/wU4i1s6xf2 — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) March 31, 2026

Embiid finished with 26 points on 10-of-25 shooting. He added seven rebounds and three assists.

Tyrese Maxey added 23 points on 7-of-20 shooting, seven rebounds, nine assists, and two blocks.

The 76ers went just 32% from the field and were outrebounded, 57-42.

Embiid gave Philadelphia a four-point lead, 107-103, after sinking a three-pointer with 3:22 left in the fourth frame. The Heat, however, stormed back and put the game away.

The Sixers recently regained their full roster, with Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Kelly Oubre Jr. recovering from injuries and Paul George returning from his 25-game suspension for violating the NBA's anti-drug policy.

They will try to bounce back on Wednesday when they visit the Washington Wizards.