The Miami Heat are back from the All-Star break and facing the Toronto Raptors, and one of their key players is on the injury report. First-time All-Star Tyler Herro is coming back as a 3-Point competition winner, but he's also on the injury report with right shoulder soreness.

The Heat have had a strange season with the Jimmy Butler fiasco that happened for over a month, but things can now get back to normal with him traded. Through the turmoil, Herro solidified himself as the No. 1 option for the Heat, and he's playing some of the best basketball of his career.

With the current seeding that the Heat are in, they have a chance to climb up to the top six, but they're going to need Herro healthy to do so.

Tyler Herro's injury status vs. Raptors

Tyler Herro is probable to play against the Raptors, which is good news for the Heat as they return from the All-Star break. The Heat are only a few games out of the sixth seed, but they are also a few games from dropping in the standings, and Herro knows that it's time for them to put their foot on the gas.

“We have to make a push now,” Herro said via Zach Weinberger of ClutchPoints. “Otherwise, it’s going to be too late. … It can’t be in two weeks or three weeks. It has to be right now.

“These next three are really important to be able to get back to .500. Finish up that little road trip we have. [If we’re] .500 going into March, I think that’d be good to be able to get a lot of home games and try to build off that.”

With the Jimmy Butler trade, the Heat were able to get some key players in return, such as Andrew Wiggins, Davion Mitchell, and Kyle Anderson. These three players complement what the Heat want to do as a collective unit, and it wouldn't be a surprise if they were a big reason why they made a run in the second half of the season.

In the end, everything probably starts and ends with Herro, and the way that he's been playing this year, it looks like he's ready to take that next step as an offensive player. With a few months left in the season, it'll be up to him and the team to try and make a rise in the standings.