Where Ja Morant will be traded to is anyone's guess. However, if you let former NBA player Gilbert Arenas say it, the Miami Heat should be out of the question.

On Tuesday, Gilbert made the case as to why the Heat isn't the ideal landing spot for Morant, per the Gil's Arena Show podcast.

“Nobody is going to Miami… Who the f*ck is over in Miami that anybody wants in this NBA?… There aint no basketball players in Florida right now.”

Morant's name is among the most talked about in the lead-up to the NBA Trade Deadline on Feb. 5. The Memphis Grizzlies announced they would be open to trading Morant. However, questions about Morant's trade value remain due to injuries and off-court issues.

Meanwhile, NBA insider Zach Lowe has called out the idea that the Heat would be interested in Morant. Currently, the Heat are 20-19 and are playing against the Phoenix Suns. The one Heat player being mentioned as a possible trade is guard Tyler Herro, who's been on and off with injuries after recovering from surgery last September.

Additionally, there is speculation that the Heat may pursue Giannis Antetokounmpo. Morant has been with the Grizzlies since coming out of Murray State University in 2019. In 2020, he was named the NBA Rookie of the Year. He was also a two-time NBA All-Star.

Arenas played in the NBA for 11 years from 2001-2013. He was best known for playing for the Washington Wizards. Arenas also played for the Orlando Magic, Memphis Grizzlies, and Golden State Warriors.