Orlando Magic star guard Desmond Bane addressed swirling trade rumors surrounding former Memphis Grizzlies teammate Ja Morant as the two teams prepare for back‑to‑back contests in Europe as part of the NBA’s Global Games series. The Magic and Grizzlies meet Thursday at 2:00 p.m. ET in Berlin on Prime Video, with a rematch scheduled Sunday at 12:00 p.m. ET in London.

Bane, who was traded this past summer and now helps lead the 22‑18 Magic, spoke with The Athletic’s Joe Vardon about Morant’s situation and the speculation that Memphis may be moving closer to a blockbuster decision.

“You wrap your arms around anybody that’s got that type of spotlight or anything like that going on with him,” Bane said.

“Ja just wants to play basketball and be in a place where he feels valued. And, hopefully, if it doesn’t happen in Memphis, he gets that, you wherever his next stop is.”

Morant, a two‑time All‑Star and former NBA Most Improved Player, has been the subject of extensive trade chatter following a tumultuous start to the season for the Grizzlies. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported last Friday that the organization has begun to consider trade offers for the guard as the Feb. 5 NBA trade deadline approaches.

“For the first time, the Memphis Grizzlies are entertaining offers to potentially move two‑time All‑Star Ja Morant ahead of the Feb. 5 NBA trade deadline, sources tell ESPN,” Charania wrote.

While neither Morant nor Grizzlies officials have publicly commented on the report, questions about Morant’s future have followed the team through recent losses and internal friction. The Grizzlies, who entered their European swing with a 17‑22 record, have struggled to maintain consistency, and the possibility of a Morant trade — long considered unlikely by some analysts — now appears more real.

Despite the ongoing speculation, Morant’s immediate focus for Memphis remains on the court. He missed the team’s last few games due to a right groin issue, but Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo offered a hopeful update regarding Morant’s availability for the Berlin matchup.

“We are not in the business of commenting on random internet reports,” Iisalo said. “He’s progressing in the practices. He’s already able to do a lot of the parts of practice, so looking good to progress (toward playing).”

Pressed specifically on the chances Morant will play Thursday, Iisalo said:

“There is a chance he will play in the global games.”

Morant’s potential return adds an intriguing wrinkle to a series of games that serve as part of the NBA’s effort to expand its global footprint. The Grizzlies will also face the Magic again in London on Sunday, offering teams and fans in Europe two chances to see American professional basketball at the highest level.

For Bane, the focus remains on competition and support for players navigating the pressures of professional basketball. His comments highlighted both a connection to Morant’s journey and the understanding that the league’s business side can bring uncertainty for even its biggest stars.

As both the Magic and Grizzlies prepare for their international tilt, the Morant story continues to evolve, with the specter of a trade looming as the deadline draws nearer and each game becomes increasingly significant for both franchise and player futures.