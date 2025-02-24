Miami Heat veteran Kevin Love took a playful jab at Phoenix Suns stars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker with a social media post on Sunday. As news swirled about Hooters possibly filing for bankruptcy, the Miami Heat veteran shared a throwback photo of himself inside the restaurant, grinning from ear to ear.

Love posted two photos on social media as a nod to the restaurant. One showed a younger version of himself posing with a Hooters waitress, while the other captured Kevin Durant and Devin Booker sitting at a table inside the establishment with a plate of buffalo wings in front of them.

‘As you can see I was swimming in it back then… Sad to see the fall of an absolute institution!!! If anyone can save it – it’s the two on the next slide. HOOPERS @ HOOTERS,' Love captioned his post.

Kevin Love trolling Kevin Durant and Devin Booker

Love took a jab at Durant and Booker, who earlier backed Hooters as the restaurant chain faces financial difficulties. Booker recently posted on X, calling for the establishment to stay, while Durant shared an Instagram photo of the duo dining at a Hooters location.

Hooters is most recognized for its waitresses, who wear revealing white tank tops and signature orange shorts. However, the restaurant’s emphasis on sex appeal over cuisine has contributed to a decline in customers, ultimately leading to reports that it will file for bankruptcy in the coming months. Amid the news, some, like Love, are showing their support.

According to Bloomberg, Hooters is grappling with $300 million in debt despite shutting down locations in Rhode Island, Virginia, Florida, Kentucky, and Texas in 2024. Over the years, several restaurants with a similar concept, such as Tilted Kilt and Twin Peaks, have emerged.

The future of Hooters remains uncertain, but the recent support from Love, Durant, and Booker might just encourage more patrons to visit and keep the restaurant chain alive.

Kevin Love's time with the Cavaliers

Love’s former teammate LeBron James joined in on the fun, responding to the post with 10 laughing-while-crying emojis.

Once the cornerstone of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Kevin Love landed with the Cleveland Cavaliers to team up with LeBron James, making uncommon sacrifices to help the team secure a championship against the dominant Golden State Warriors.

In 2016, LeBron James, Kevin Love, and Kyrie Irving led the Cavaliers to their first championship, toppling the mighty 73-9 Warriors. The Cavaliers remain the only team to rally from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals and emerge victorious.