The first half of Game 4 was brutal for the Miami Heat in their matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.

Going into the game, Miami looked to keep their season alive as they trail 3-0 in their first-round series against the Cavs. With the exception of Game 2, the Heat lost in convincing fashion in Games 1 and 3, displaying how superior Cleveland's squad is to Miami's.

Despite this, the Heat had hopes to finally defend homecourt in a solid way. They looked to have a strong start in the first quarter, something that happened but not for them.

The Cavs simply lit up the nets in the first 12 minutes of the game. They never had a shot they didn't like, making plenty of their attempts from inside and outside the arc. It was the complete opposite for Miami, who were unable to gain any type of rhythm to keep the score close.

When the first quarter came to an end, the Cavs led 43-17. As a result, the Heat tied for the largest point differential at the end of the 1st quarter in NBA playoff history.

Cleveland continued their momentum in the second quarter, growing their lead as the Heat struggled. Once halftime arrived, they led 72-33. This resulted in them making NBA playoff history by having the largest halftime lead in a potential series-clinching game, per Sportsnet Stats.

What lies ahead for Heat

It's a tough situation for the Heat to find themselves in against the Cavs. However, being the massive underdogs against the heavy favorites would make more sense with their opponents being the top seed.

If this is it for Miami, they will lose the series in a 4-0 sweep. It would be the first time they lost in four games since the 2021 first round against the eventual champions, the Milwaukee Bucks. This would also be their third exit in the first round since 2021.

This puts the team's long-term plans at a tough spot. While they have players who can keep them in playoff contention, they need to build their roster further to return to title contention. Their old window closed when they sent Jimmy Butler to Golden State. Now they must retool significantly in the offseason via drafting and free agency to give themselves a better floor and ceiling in the long run.

If the Heat pull off a historic comeback, they will face the Cavs in Game 5. The contest would take place on April 30 at an unknown time.