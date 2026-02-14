As the Miami Heat head into the All-Star break with a lot of work to do to get healthier and turn around what's been a middling season, one of the bright spots of the team has been Norman Powell in the midst of his first year with the franchise. With the Heat guard in Powell finally earning All-Star honors for the first time, he would speak about the possibility of a contract extension with the team.

Powell will be taking part in the Team World vs. Team USA format of the NBA All-Star game, being on the former team, representing Jamaica. With Powell on the final year of his current five-year contract, worth $90 million, he is eligible to get a four-year, $128.5 million contract.

If unable to agree with Miami on the contract extension by June 30, he would then become an unrestricted free agent, though Powell has a preference on how he wants it to play out. Powell would express how Miami has been a “perfect fit for me,” according to The Miami Herald.

“This is definitely a place that I want to be,” Powell said. “It’s been nothing but great. Coming here, getting adjusted. The organization has been amazing. I love where I’m at, I love the setup, I love the mentality, I love the approach.”

“Hopefully, there’s some good synergy from what they’ve seen that I bring to the table,” Powell continued. “And hopefully a deal is able to be done sometime. But yeah, I see myself being here and being a part of the Heat organization for however long they’ll have me.”

Heat's Norman Powell on ‘completing the story' with All-Star nod

While Powell got the All-Star nod on the Heat, an honor that has been a goal for the guard in his career, he will also be competing in the three-point contest this weekend, hoping to keep the title in Miami, as Tyler Herro won it last year. Still, the story writes itself on Powell.

Specifically, when it comes to being an All-Star with the Heat, being honored in Los Angeles, where he thought he should've been an All-Star with the Clippers, saying, “This completes the story.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen if Powell and Miami agree on an extension, as he currently leads the team with 23 points per game.