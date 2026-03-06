The Las Vegas Raiders tried to take shortcuts to relevance last year, as they hired Pete Carroll to be their new head coach and invested in Geno Smith to be their starting quarterback. Now, they are both gone and their former team just won the Super Bowl. The Silver and Black are initiating a traditional rebuild this offseason, which will center around Klint Kubiak and Fernando Mendoza. While fans do their best to remain patient, the Smith trade and subsequent contract extension will serve as a painful reminder of the obvious drawbacks that could arise from making desperate decisions.

Las Vegas officially released the veteran QB on Friday, freeing up $8 million in salary cap space while taking on $18.5 million in dead money. Following a turbulent 2025-26 campaign that saw him land on the bench after throwing an NFL-worst 17 interceptions, Smith should have been completely prepared for this news. Even so, he is feeling quite reflective in the immediate aftermath of his Sin City departure.

“God is the GREATEST,” the two-time Pro Bowl selection posted on X. “THANK U LORD.”

The Raiders and Geno Smith will each hit the reset button

Smith understands how abruptly the tides can turn in this grueling league. The former second-round draft pick appeared destined to be an NFL backup after he flamed out with the New York Jets in the 2010s, but a stop in Seattle resuscitated his career and significantly changed the public's perception of him. The Raiders believed in Smith's breakthrough, so much so that they traded away a 2025 third-rounder (became Jalen Milroe) and doled out a two-year, $75 million contract.

With all-time great Tom Brady wielding some influence as a minority owner, a hopeful era of Vegas football was starting to take shape. Both Geno Smith and the Raiders were treated to a rude awakening, however. The union failed miserably, and the defining image of the 35-year-old's tenure with the franchise will be an unfortunate middle finger.

Following his humbling experience in The Entertainment Capital of the World, Smith will now seek another NFL resurgence. The 2022-23 completion percentage leader is bound to draw interest in free agency, but it is unclear what his role will be next season. He has been here before, however.

Smith stared uncertainty and disappointment in the face and emerged as a starting QB. He is looking to do the same in 2026.