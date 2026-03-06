The 2026 World Baseball Classic is underway, and Team Australia is the only undefeated so far at 2-0; however, still have to face Japan and Korea. The Dominican Republic has yet to play a game, but they take on Nicaragua later on Friday. The game is at 7:00 ET on FS2.

Team DR is loaded with talent. Albert Pujols is the manager, and this team is expected to at least make it to the semi-finals against likely Japan. Pujols spoke about the loaded roster he has.

“We had a pretty good lineup,” Pujols said about when he played. “But I think this lineup that we have in 2026 is probably the best lineup that the Dominican Republic has had.”

The lineup is insane. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads off with Ketel Marte, Juan Soto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr, and Manny Machado behind him. Julio Rodriguez, Junior Caminero, Geraldo Perdomo, and Amed Rosario are going to play massive roles. Jeremy Pena got injured in their latest exhibition game and will miss two weeks.

“I think it’s a good headache to have as a manager,” Pujols said. “It’s a dream team.”

“There's no ego in the clubhouse, and everybody knows where they can hit,” Pujols said. “I think at the end of the day, it's really to represent the Dominican Republic, that jersey that they're wearing, and not the last name that they represent.”

The pitching staff is one to keep an eye on because the skill level is not parallel with the lineup. It is no secret that the games are going to be high scoring, and the Dominican Republic's offense must lead them to victory.